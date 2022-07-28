Fresh Dripped: Instacart Teams Up With Anwar Carrots For Limited Streetwear Collection Coming To NTWRK

N TWRK is back with another streetwear collection. This time, Instacart is linking up with designer Anwar Carrots .

Instacart x Anwar Carrots Come Together For Some Limited Drip

Instacart has been “ delivering on its mission to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together” for a decade. To celebrate where the company has been and is now, Instacart is teaming up with renowned designer Anwar Carrots , creator of the Peas and Carrots streetwear fashion and accessories brand.

The four-piece limited edition capsule collection is designed with the summer season in mind and features an on-the-go tote bag, water bottle, long sleeve tee-shirt, and bucket hat, each designed by Anwar. Each piece in the collection celebrates Instacart while showcasing Anwar’s love for the carrot icon.

“Instacart and I share a love of taking care of others – for me, it’s my family,” said Anwar Carrots. “My household has run on Instacart for a long time, so it’s been a dream of mine to work with the brand and merge our love for the carrot. This special collection is an ode to all of the caretakers out there showing up and providing for their loved ones.”

“Instacart has become more and more of a household name over the last ten years as we’ve grown from powering the technology that enables grocery delivery to other essentials to millions of families across North America,” said Rogelio Magana, director of brand strategy at Instacart. “When we met with Anwar and the Carrots team, we knew immediately that teaming up would be a perfect way to pay homage to our shared carrot heritage and help usher in the next generation of the Instacart community. Streetwear culture drives broader youth culture, and there’s no designer better suited to introduce Instacart to new audiences than Anwar.

Where Can You Cop The Collection?

As previously mentioned, the collection will be very limited, with only 100 being made available for purchase in the United States exclusively through the NTWRK app , the premier North American Livestream shopping platform for Gen Z and millennials. The Instacart x Anwar collection will go live during an August 5 episode featuring the designer on the app.

“We’re excited to kick off our first partnership with Instacart and celebrate 10 years of its innovative platform with this special episode and live drop from Anwar Carrots,” NTWRK CEO Aaron Levant says. “As a father, designer, entrepreneur, foodie, and avid Instacart customer, Anwar’s close affinity to the brand takes this partnership to the next level, and we’re excited to bring it to the NTWRK audience.”

For more photos of the collection, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Colin Defenbau / NTWRK

