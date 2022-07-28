The Ultimate South Jersey Summer Pizza Guide

wpgtalkradio.com
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author PresentationsJanine ParisLewes, DE
20 Ways to Help People NOT Be a Jerk on New Jersey BeachesBridget MulroyCape May, NJ
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Cape May Inn
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
NBC Philadelphia
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
fox29.com
'Biggest shark': Man catches 7-foot sand tiger shark on Sea Isle City beach, releases it back into the ocean
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend. PJ Braun, a man known as the "Shark Fisher," caught a 7-foot-long sand tiger shark on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
Big Joe picks his favorite New Jersey Irish bars
I love a good Irish bar, have since the time I was of legal age to drink and that’s a long time ago. There seems to be camaraderie when you walk into an Irish bar that is contagious. I am of Irish ancestry and enjoy some connection to my ancestry when I lift a pint or two or a good Irish whiskey.
We Need for Atlantic City Singer ‘Fuzzy’ to Go Viral With This Video
Talent comes in all sizes, forms, ages, and backgrounds. I think somebody found a pretty good one. Over the weekend, someone posted a video on YouTube of an Atlantic City resident, known only as "Fuzzy" singing a song on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. From the looks of things (and the...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Fun in the sun: NJ summer tourist season is doing great
If you’re heading down the shore this weekend you’ll have lots of company. Gas prices are a lot higher than they were last summer, but this year’s tourist season has been a big success up and down the New Jersey coast, thanks to a number of different factors.
The Beach is Just Gone, Portions of Toms River and Brick Beaches Vanish into the Ocean
TOMS RIVER, NJ -Despite massive efforts to rebuild the beaches along the northern barrier island...
Good Morning! Here are the 20 Best Bagel Shops in South Jersey!
There is nothing better than waking up and getting that perfect bagel for breakfast. Lucky for us, South Jersey has tons of options for getting a bagel, with a bunch of great bagel shops in South Jersey (Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland County). People from New Jersey love a great...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Shark carcass with torn stomach washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Well, better to spot one on shore than while swimming. The carcass of a shark with a torn stomach washed up on a Jersey Shore beach this week. SIMILAR STORIES: Shark Week 2022 on Discovery+: Schedule and how to stream for free. PhillyVoice reports how a man was walking along...
