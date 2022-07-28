Afton Mayor and wife involved in accident

svinews.com
svinews.com
Area First Responders aid in several weekend incidents
It was a busy weekend for Star Valley First responders as EMS from Star Valley Health and the Afton Fire Department joined with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol as they responded to a fatality motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon near the base of the Salt River Summit.
Montpelier man killed in motorcycle scores
A Montpelier man was killed after crashing on his motorcycle Sunday evening. The post Montpelier man killed in motorcycle scores appeared first on Local News 8.
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for July 25 – August 1, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 25 – August 1, 2022. David McNiel, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on July 25 for alleged interference with a peace officer, breach of peace, and trespassing. Glen Southam, of Ririe, ID,...
eastidahonews.com
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
capcity.news
68-year-old Utah woman dies, one injured after minivan crashes with semi in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and another person was injured after a minivan- and semi-involved crash on Friday, July 22 near Cokeville in western Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The person who died has been identified as Salt Lake City, Utah, resident Debra Sandack, 68, WHP...
Post Register
Bystanders, emergency responders pull two people from car submerged in canal
Two people were pulled from a car that was submerged in a canal at the intersection of 105th East and North County Line Road after a collision on Wednesday afternoon. The passenger from the submerged vehicle was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir
A Soda Springs man died Wednesday after apparently drowning in the Palisades Reservoir, authorities say. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Gary Vorwaller of Soda Springs, according to a Thursday news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its dispatch service around 3 p.m. Wednesday received a call for a possible drowning in the reservoir near McCoy Creek. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after reportedly escaping from Idaho Department of Correction
IDAHO FALLS – A man has been charged after allegedly escaping the Idaho Department of Correction, running from police and lying about who he was. Tyrel Steven Petersen, 30, was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and misdemeanor providing false information to a law enforcement officer on July 20.
Authorities continue search for missing local boy
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to search for runaway juvenile Merrick Cottrell. Merrick is 15 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with dark hair and was last seen at his Ammon residence around midnight July 14. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Merrick Cottrell...
eastidahonews.com
The latest on 3 Bonneville County inmates who escaped
IDAHO FALLS – Two of the three men who escaped from the Bonneville County Jail have been found, but one is still on the run. Levi J. Bautista, 22, Tyson Greene Mitchell, 35, and Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court-ordered furlough, however, just after noon on July 6, deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut.
newslj.com
Accident on Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Aerial Tram leaves contractor in 'serious' condition
JACKSON (WNE) – A contractor was severely injured Saturday at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort after an accident involving the aerial tram that resulted in a “technical rope rescue” and a helicopter flight to an Idaho hospital. The contractor’s condition was unclear as of press time Tuesday. Jon...
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Man life-flighted after Pinedale assault
Sublette County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assult that took place July 10th in the downtown Pinedale area. The sheriff’s office received a call about a male subject who was injured behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale. Sheriff’s officers and EMS responded to find two off-duty EMS staff on scene already tending to the injured male.
