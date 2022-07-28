Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.28 billion: Here's the last time you can buy a ticket before tonight's drawing

www.wkyc.com
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens
No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off
A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1 billion. If you're lucky enough to win, stay quiet and read this to know what to do.
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Rare quarter sells for $2,152 online – what’s so unique about the coin and how to spot it
IT'S possible your quarters may be worth thousands so you'll want to check anywhere you store change around your home. Since 1796, the US Mint has been producing quarters. From the Liberty to the Washington design, you may have a coin that's valuable. Typically, this will depend on low mintage,...
As Mega Millions lottery reaches $790M, here's how to stay safe and secure if you win
The Mega Millions estimated jackpot has reached $790 million — the lottery board’s third-largest jackpot in its 20-year history. The jackpot will likely surpass this amount by the next drawing on Tuesday evening, July 26. As players pick their numbers in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the...
insideedition.com
Don't Pick Birthdays or Anniversary Dates Lotto Expert Warns Ahead of $1.1B Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Lottery fever is sweeping the country and the big question many players are asking is: Are there strategies you should follow to boost your odds of picking the winning numbers?. Lottery expert Richard Wheeler says if you want the jackpot all to yourself, you should pick high numbers. “What you...
Raising Cane’s owner purchases 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets for his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot sits at an estimated $810 million and that has a lot of people scrambling to buy a ticket, including Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves.
Here’s How Much in Taxes You’ll Pay if You Win the $1 Billion Mega Millions (and Other Fun Facts)
If you're buying a lottery ticket on the off chance that you might win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot this week, you'd do well to remember this: Winning isn't all Dom Pérignon and luxury...
A Virginia man won $250,000 after he used numbers that he saw in his dream to play the lottery
A Virginia man won $250,000 after using numbers he saw in his dream to play the lottery. Alonzo Coleman purchased the ticket from a convenience store in June. "It was hard to believe!" Coleman told lottery officials. A Virginia man won $250,000 by using numbers that he saw in his...
The Real Reason Why Todd Graves Spent $100,000 on 50,000 Lotto Tickets
Entrepreneur and restaurateur Todd Graves is being rather generous these days with his fortune. The Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers co-founder and CEO announced on July 25 via Twitter that he would be buying 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets, and would share the winning jackpot with all 50,000 of his employees (given he wins).
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
