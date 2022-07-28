The Cure Announce Wish 30th Anniversary Reissue With 24 Unreleased Tracks

www.stereogum.com
2nd Grade – “Strung Out On You”
In 2020, the Philadelphia-based musician Peter Gill released Hit To Hit, an extremely catchy and overstuffed collection of indie-pop songs with his band 2nd Grade. Last year, Gill re-recorded 2nd Grade’s debut, Wish You Were Here Tour. And just last week, Friendship — one of the other bands Gill plays in — released a new record, the Album Of The Week-worthy Love The Stranger. Busy man! Today, Gill is announcing a new 2nd Grade album, Easy Listening, which will be out in September. It’s “only” 16 tracks — a step down from Hit To Hit‘s 24 songs — but lead single “Strung Out On You” suggests that Gill will make every one of those count.
Watch Arcade Fire Cover Wolf Parade’s “This Heart’s On Fire” At Osheaga
Last night, Arcade Fire kicked off a new leg of their WE tour at Osheaga Festival in Montreal, where they covered Wolf Parade’s seminal 2005 song “This Heart’s On Fire.” Wolf Parade’s own Dan Boeckner was on lead vocals, as he’s currently filling in for Will Butler, who left the band in May.
Watch Harry Styles Cover Wolf Alice’s “No Hard Feelings” With Ellie Rowsell
Last night, Harry Styles closed out the European leg of his Love On Tour in Lisbon. The popular British rock band Wolf Alice served as openers for most of the leg, and bandleader Ellie Rowsell came out during Styles’ encore to help him out with a cover of Wolf Alice’s own “No Hard Feelings,” which appeared on their 2021 album Blue Weekend. Watch video below.
Metallica And Eddie Munson Actor Finally Meet, Play “Master Of Puppets” Together
It was only a matter of time before this happened: Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Hellfire Club leader and beloved metalhead Eddie Munson, got to meet Metallica, whom he famously covers in Stranger Things Season 4. Ahead of the band’s Lollapalooza set on Thursday night, Quinn went backstage with Metallica and they all thrashed out on “Master Of Puppets” together.
Watch Pete Townshend Join Martha Wainwright On Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” In London
Last week, Martha Wainwright kicked off a UK tour at Cadogan Hall in London. Pete Townshend came up out of the audience to perform with her during the last two songs of the set. They covered Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” to start, and then performed Wainwright’s own “Factory,” off her 2005 self-titled debut album. Wainwright and Townshend have performed the latter track a couple times before, once in 2006 and once in 2007. Watch video from the show below.
Lil Durk Hit In The Face By Pyrotechnic At Lollapalooza
Lil Durk was injured after a pyrotechnic hit his face during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Video from the performance shows Lil Durk reeling after walking through an on-stage explosion; after covering his face and taking a moment, he finished the set as planned. In an Instagram post on...
Castanets’ Ray Raposa Dead At 41
Ray Raposa, best known as the force behind Castanets, has died. He was 41. The news was confirmed on Sufjan Stevens’ Tumblr, where Stevens wrote in a statement: “Ray Raposa passed away yesterday. He was a bright star, a good friend, and a great musician. It was always such a joy and a fierce spiritual journey to work with him. Heavy hearts and deep sorrows over here. Ray, may your soul glimmer brightly on the other side! And may perpetual light shine upon you. I love you.”
Year Of The Bunny: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti Is The Biggest Album Of 2022
Maybe you’ve heard, but this longtime weekly column is about to go monthly. While I’m excited to mix up my contributions to this site, I definitely couldn’t let a pop-column pivot take place without a long-overdue tribute to Bad Bunny, who has no doubt enjoyed the most successful year in pop so far. In fact, last week Billboard declared that the Latin trap / reggaeton innovator’s 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has overtaken the once-unassailable Encanto soundtrack as the year’s most popular album in the US. Also this past week, former President Obama added Bad Bunny and Bomba Estereo‘s “Ojitos Lindos” to his 2022 summer playlist. Not bad for a start, and the rabbit hole goes much deeper than that.
Surprise Chef – “Money Music”
Over the past couple years, the Melbourne, Australia band Surprise Chef have been building up a name for themselves with the heady, instrumental swirl of two full-length album, All News Is Good News and Daylight Savings. Today, they’re announcing their third album, Education & Recreation — its release will coincide with the group’s first North American tour dates. A couple songs on the new album have already been released as singles — “Velodrome” and “Spring’s Theme” — and today they’re sharing a new one called “Money Music.” Listen below.
Commentary: How Gustavo Dudamel is preparing 106 musicians from 22 countries for a monumental Bowl debut
A look at the Encuentros, a youth orchestra with players from 22 countries making its U.S. debut at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday with Gustavo Dudamel.
Peloton Sued For Unlicensed Use Of Cypress Hill, House Of Pain Songs
The exercise equipment company Peloton is being sued for the unlicensed use of songs by Cypress Hill and House Of Pain. As Billboard reports, Soul Assassins Inc. — a company owned by DJ Muggs, one of the members of Cypress Hill — filed a suit last week alleging that the company used portions of Cypress Hill’s “Insane In The Brain,” “(Rap) Superstar,” and other tracks during their workout regimens without obtaining the proper license. The suit also names House Of Pain’s “Jump Around” as another song that Peloton used without permission — DJ Muggs produced that track and has a songwriting stake in it.
The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “I Knew I Loved You”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Were Savage Garden ever famous? Were they stars? These two nondescript Australians were definitely popular....
Watch Gulch Play A Joyously Brutal Final Show At Sound And Fury 2022
It’s hard to find a better festival lineup in 2022 than the one that descended upon Exposition Park in Los Angeles for the punk and hardcore mecca Sound And Fury last weekend. Chief among the head-spinning list of heavy hitters was the final performance from San Jose metallic hardcore behemoth Gulch, who have built up a feverishly intense fan base with less than two dozen songs to their name. Full footage of that 25-minute set is online; it’s ridiculously heavy and bursting with communal joy. Their set included their first live performance of the Siouxsie And The Banshees cover “Sin In My Heart.” Below, watch Gulch throw down for one last time.
Watch Green Day Play “Warning” & “Church On Sunday” For The First Time In 21 Years
Green Day are headlining Lollapalooza Sunday. Last night, they played a career-spanning warm-up show at the Metro in Chicago where they broke out a bunch of deep cuts. Mostly ignoring their written setlist, Billie Joe Armstrong & Co. dug into tracks from 2000’s Warning: “Church On Sunday” and “Warning,” both of which they had not played live since 2001. They also performed American Idiot deep cut “Whatsername” as a full band for the first time since 2005, among other songs, like “Murder City” from 21st Century Breakdown, which they hadn’t played as a full band since 2013. Watch some fan-shot footage below.
