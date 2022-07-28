Miracle Treat Day helps local families through Children’s Miracle Network

www.dakotanewsnow.com
Kids in need can get a back-to-school backpack at The Banquet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids will soon be going back to school and The Banquet is working to make sure all students are prepared. The non-profit organization is hosting its annual backpack distribution drive- Project: Supply Our Students. Anyone in need can register to get a free backpack and some school supplies.
Empower Sioux Falls launches grocery initiative by acquiring Fair Market, LLC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Empower Sioux Falls acquired a reduced-price grocery store Fair Market, LLC. Empower Sioux Falls will use the Fair Market name for a new grocery initiative the nonprofit is launching, according to their press release. “We are excited to pursue this opportunity to meet...
Community dance class restarts at Champion Legacy Dance Academy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Champion Legacy Dance Academy is getting ready for a busy night. New dancers both young and old will pour into the studio for the free community dance class. ”We got a lot of younger people with teenagers but we’ve had a couple of...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
SculptureWalk accepting applications for 20th exhibition in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2023 exhibit, which will be the organization’s 20th year of bringing art to the people.
Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
Avera Medical Minute: Latest COVID-19 vaccine update with Dr. Basel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Vice President of Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group Dr. David Basel about the most recent booster shots and vaccines for young children. What are we seeing any challengings in the hospitals right now, are there any cases?. “We’ve...
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
Humane Society needs pet food…fast!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Humane Society is in urgent need of your help. The Human Society currently uses four large bags of kitten food everyday, and they only have 2.5 days of kitten food left. Dogs are currently eating about four 50-lbs bags everyday, which...
August edition of 605 Magazine now available
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The August issue of 605 Magazine is now out. Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about some of the stories that are in it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
“Willy Wonka” playing at Brookings Community Theatre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Theater critic Mitchell Olson joined us to talk about “Willy Wonka” playing at the Brookings Community Theatre 29-31 and August 5-7. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Dairy Queen executive visits Madison for Miracle Treat Day
Miracle Treat Day brings people in from near and far to the Madison Dairy Queen. That includes Andy Sheridan, Director of Operations of the American Dairy Queen Corporation. Sheridan spent Thursday in South Dakota visiting some of their franchisees, including the Madison DQ. He said that Dairy Queen has a strong partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
