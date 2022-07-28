Idaho Man Scores Big Mega Millions Payday Before $1 Billion Drawing

powerboise.com
truth hurts.
3d ago
Congress needs to address the tax issue on lottery winnings,the government doesn't invest any money on this and the tickets are bought with money that has tax paid on it already, why does government think they are intilited to a share?
Reply(7)
61
The Pennsyltuckian
3d ago
I'm self employed... if I win, I'm gonna walk into my shop and tell myself what I really think of me! 😂
Reply(6)
37
Chi Chi Jima
3d ago
Don't matter how much you spend trying to win the Billion, but only takes $2.00 to win it all
Reply
41
Comments / 55