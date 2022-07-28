ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

Debate sparks at Marine City Commission meeting over Guy Center sale

By Emily Pauling
Voice News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.voicenews.com

Comments / 2

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair County Sheriff reports on service to Algonac

A recent meeting of the Algonac City Council had St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King providing a report regarding activities undertaken by his department on behalf of the city of Algonac in the first six months of 2022. Mayor Terry Stoneburner read this statement into the record prior to King...
ALGONAC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran

LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
LINCOLN PARK, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marine City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot Property Group
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County announces $950,000 in food assistance grants for eligible residents

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced $950,000 in food assistance grants at the Oak Park Farmers Market, which will help eligible Oakland County residents access nutritious food. As grocery prices continue to inflate, many families are struggling to bring food to the table. Coulter says...
The Detroit Free Press

Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses

The city of Detroit will have to postpone accepting applications for the coveted, limited recreational marijuana licenses after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order Friday. Earlier this month, Detroit had set Monday as the official launch date of when it would begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses even as hearings for two lawsuits challenging the city's ordinance loomed. ...
DETROIT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer

(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River

The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan

The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
MICHIGAN STATE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Mustang Mach-E police cruiser added to Dearborn fleet

Ford Motor Co. picked Dearborn as one of the cities to test out all-electric police vehicles recently. As part of the program, the city was given an all-electric Mach-E Mustang, free of charge, to be used in policing the city. Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Police Chief Issa Shahin and Ford...
DEARBORN, MI
Voice News

St. Augustine Parish Festival in Richmond to feature live music, country store, more

Sports, games, shopping and entertainment will be encompassed in the St. Augustine Parish Festival in Richmond this August. The festival will take place Aug. 12 to 14 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Richmond, located at 68035 S. Main St. in Richmond. Proceeds raised from the event will benefit the church, festival Chairperson Valerie Oehmke said.
RICHMOND, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon

“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy