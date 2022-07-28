WEDNESDAY PURSUIT TIES UP I-45 TRAFFIC FOR HOURS

www.mocomotive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houston
A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a tire shop in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road in northeast directly across from the Eastex Park & Ride. Houston firefighters did not have to travel far as this fire broke out in front of their fire station.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
'It means the world to us' | Pearland business raises money for Missouri City officer shot in the face
PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland business is helping support a Missouri City police officer who was shot in the face by a carjacking suspect last week. Grazia Italian Kitchen opened a drive-through breakfast taco stand outside their restaurant over the weekend. The money that was raised from selling breakfast...
mocomotive.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after losing control of car, flipping over in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed after losing control of their car in north Harris County overnight Sunday. It happened a little before 2:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Fwy. That's where investigators say a jeep was traveling in the fourth lane of the freeway when a red Mercedes, also in the same lane, was speeding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say
"He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast,'" the driver said. "And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood."
Uber driver arrested and charged with murder in shooting that killed beloved pastor, records show
After the suspect revealed himself as an Uber driver, investigators said they discovered he was in the area during the time of the deadly shooting.
Driver killed, passenger injured in North Freeway crash, Harris Co. deputies say
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep.
mocomotive.com
Birnham Woods widening to wrap ahead of schedule in The Woodlands
Road work continues on projects around The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Portions of Birnham Woods Drive between Waterbend Cove and Rayford Road will reopen this week, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. A project to widen Birnham Woods from two to four lanes from Waterbend to Rayford began work…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER BOOKED INTO THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL AFTER 40-MILE PURSUIT AND CRASH
Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. The driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Bruce Thumann, 45. of 5906 Shadow Creek in Baytown. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City. He bonded out of the Montgomery County Jail Saturday evening. His bonds were set at $600 for the DWI, $3,000 for the evading arrest, and $750 for the unlawful carrying of a weapon. His troubles may have just started as his insurance will most likely cover the damage the crash caused to the other property, however, most insurance companies had written in their policy that they do not cover crashes where a felony is involved. Whether your car insurance company will pay for a car totaled in a driving under the influence (DUI) accident rests on the wording of your policy agreement. In some situations, the insurer will deny coverage because you were partaking in illegal activity.
Car chase on I-45 North Fwy ends in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say
Deputies said the suspect crashed into a vehicle, bounced off that car, and hit a second vehicle that was stopped at a gas pump nearby.
Click2Houston.com
Argument over girlfriend leads to shooting at north Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back following an argument with the suspect over his girlfriend inside a north Houston gas station Friday night. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, the man and his girlfriend walked inside a gas station convenience...
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protest
Rodolfo Monjaraz "Rudy" was found in a field on July 6, 2022, next to the Cullen on-ramp to I-45 north. He was discovered by Houston Firefighters who were headed back to the station from another unrelated call.
String of burglaries occur at 11 restaurants in popular Katy area's Asia Town
'It hurt' The owner of one restaurant in the area, Fork It, said they have only been open for 25 days since moving from New York to Texas before the robbery happened.
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to House Fire Caused by BBQ Pit on Wooden Deck; Sheriff’s Office Warns of Risk with Outdoor Cooking in Dry Cond
THE WOODLANDS, TX — B-shift’s busy day continued when just before 1am The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Windstar Court. E-102 arrived first and reported an exterior deck on fire extending into the home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down and confine the majority of the fire damage to the deck with some minor damage to the exterior of the home. The family of five home at the time were able to safely evacuate prior to firefighters arrival and they will be able to reoccupy the home. Fire cause appears accidental, likely caused by the use of a BBQ pit on the wooden deck. When our extremely dry conditions, outdoor cooking can pose a significant risk. Please be cautious. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Hospital District Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 🐊 3-foot alligator spotted blocking front door of NE Harris County home
An alligator was spotted blocking the front door of a north Harris County home Friday evening. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the gator, who appeared to be three feet in size, was spotted on London Tower Lane. Photos from Pct. 4′s Facebook page...
Eastbound I-10 lanes reopen after big rig jackknifes in Baytown
Outbound traffic on the East Freeway improved heading into Friday evening, hours after a heavy truck incident.
Comments / 0