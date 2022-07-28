ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WEDNESDAY PURSUIT TIES UP I-45 TRAFFIC FOR HOURS

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocomotive.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
mocomotive.com

Birnham Woods widening to wrap ahead of schedule in The Woodlands

Road work continues on projects around The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Portions of Birnham Woods Drive between Waterbend Cove and Rayford Road will reopen this week, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. A project to widen Birnham Woods from two to four lanes from Waterbend to Rayford began work…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER BOOKED INTO THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL AFTER 40-MILE PURSUIT AND CRASH

Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. The driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Bruce Thumann, 45. of 5906 Shadow Creek in Baytown. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City. He bonded out of the Montgomery County Jail Saturday evening. His bonds were set at $600 for the DWI, $3,000 for the evading arrest, and $750 for the unlawful carrying of a weapon. His troubles may have just started as his insurance will most likely cover the damage the crash caused to the other property, however, most insurance companies had written in their policy that they do not cover crashes where a felony is involved. Whether your car insurance company will pay for a car totaled in a driving under the influence (DUI) accident rests on the wording of your policy agreement. In some situations, the insurer will deny coverage because you were partaking in illegal activity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to House Fire Caused by BBQ Pit on Wooden Deck; Sheriff’s Office Warns of Risk with Outdoor Cooking in Dry Cond

THE WOODLANDS, TX — B-shift’s busy day continued when just before 1am The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Windstar Court. E-102 arrived first and reported an exterior deck on fire extending into the home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down and confine the majority of the fire damage to the deck with some minor damage to the exterior of the home. The family of five home at the time were able to safely evacuate prior to firefighters arrival and they will be able to reoccupy the home. Fire cause appears accidental, likely caused by the use of a BBQ pit on the wooden deck. When our extremely dry conditions, outdoor cooking can pose a significant risk. Please be cautious. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Hospital District Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy