Chesterfield Township senior living community celebrates expansion

www.voicenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
Voice News
Powerboats return to St. Clair for 28th annual river classic
Powerboats roared into St. Clair the last weekend in July for this summer’s St. Clair River Classic. The annual offshore racing event, which draws boats from near and far, marked its 28th year in the city July 31. Organizers anticipated up to 15,000 people coming out to this year’s event.
HometownLife.com
Premier Academy denied second daycare center at Six Mile and Beck in Northville Township
If a second Premier Academy is to open in Northville Township, it appears it won't happen at Six Mile and Beck roads. The proposed childcare facility originally pitched earlier this year came back before the Northville Township planning commission July 26 after it had been postponed in the spring. The...
HometownLife.com
Meet the new owners of Main Street Grill and Tavern in downtown Milford
Ryan Kaye spent much of his working career in restaurants. Now, he owns one. He and his parents, Richard and Diane Kaye, are the new owners of Main Street Grill & Tavern in downtown Milford, purchasing the restaurant from previous owners Reggie and Linda Nickerson. After working recently as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
‘They deserve to not be a number’: West Michigan shelter takes in rescued dogs
4,000 beagles were rescued from a testing facility in Virginia, and now, more than two dozen of them are heading to west Michigan.
WILX-TV
Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months. According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whmi.com
Roundabout Construction Starts Monday
A very busy intersection will be completely closed for roughly three months in Green Oak Township. A roundabout will be constructed at Winans Lane Road and Rickett Road. There’s currently a stop sign at Rickett Road. The area continues to grow with increased traffic, in part due to the nearby Legacy Center Sports Complex.
chevydetroit.com
Waterfront Dining In Metro Detroit
There’s something simply quintessential about enjoying a tasty meal in front of a breathtaking waterfront, especially when summer comes around. Soak up the warm summer breeze and watch the boats as they pass by, all while indulging in deletable Metro Detroit cuisine. It just doesn’t get much better than that. Here are the spots you need to check out…
Clarkston nurse practitioner drives Michigan’s first mobile addiction clinic
Michigan’s first mobile addiction treatment clinic is driving a positive change across metro Detroit.
Whitmer Toured Mound Road In Sterling Heights After Providing Project With $32M In Funding
(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the repair work being done on Mound Road in Sterling Heights this week. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the repair work being done on Mound Road in Sterling Heights as part of the Innovate Mound Road project this week. | Credit: Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer Whitmer earmarked $32 million in the budget for the “Innovate Mound Project.” The purpose of the project is to reconstruct the road between I-696 and M-59 and add a fourth lane in each direction from 17 Mile Road to M-59. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the repair work being done on Mound Road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cluck Truck offers Frankenmuth favorites on the go
FRANKENMUTH, MI — The Bavarian Inn Restaurant’s Cluck Truck offers freshly-baked pretzels, traditional Bavarian bratwurst, house-made root beer, and, of course, its famous Frankenmuth chicken all on the go. Hospitality Division Manager Kim Ramirez said the Cluck Truck brings Bavarian Inn Restaurant favorites to fans across the state.
Michigan Restaurant Closes Early Due to ‘Rude’ Tourists Mistreating Staff
Twenty-seven-year-old Larah Moore has worked in the restaurant industry for over a decade, and she’s seen it all. So when the general manager of the East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan came across one of her servers crying as a result of rude customers, she decided enough was enough.
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers gave $10M to housing project. Then campaign cash flowed
Lansing — In the early morning hours of July 1, the Michigan House approved a state budget giving $10 million to a nonprofit for a Farmington Hills housing project. Thirteen days later, a committee tied to the group made its largest campaign contribution in the last decade. Multiple key...
awesomemitten.com
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville Township: Don’t explore what’s left of the former state psychiatric hospital, it’s dangerous
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The “no trespassing” signs didn’t stop people from risking their lives to explore what’s left of the state psychiatric hospital in Northville Township, so the township installed more security in June. Public safety officials say there has never been a more...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Comments / 0