Chesterfield Township senior living community celebrates expansion

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the repair work being done on Mound Road in Sterling Heights this week. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the repair work being done on Mound Road in Sterling Heights as part of the Innovate Mound Road project this week. | Credit: Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer Whitmer earmarked $32 million in the budget for the "Innovate Mound Project." The purpose of the project is to reconstruct the road between I-696 and M-59 and add a fourth lane in each direction from 17 Mile Road to M-59.

3 DAYS AGO