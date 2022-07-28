Danbury Police Searching For Missing 15 Year old

news.hamlethub.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Pump Station & Force Main Project Update
Anticipated impacts to residents and businesses during construction. * Detours around the areas of work on Lee Road and Limekiln Road. * Some areas with unfinished road conditions (steel plates and/or unpaved sections of road) * Construction equipment will be mobilizing daily in the Limekiln Road, Lee Road, and Farmingville...
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
hamlethub.com
Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
hamlethub.com
Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sonia Loja, Junior Panjon, Joselyn Panjon, and Jonael Panjon will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Family and Friends will be received at St....
hamlethub.com
Obituary: Henry von Bargen, Carmel, NY. Formerly of Brewster.
Henry von Bargen of Carmel, NY and formerly of Brewster, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born November 14, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Henry and Anna (Jacobs) von Bargen. On February 11, 1951 he married Marie Weber. She predeceased him in July 2018.
hamlethub.com
Tyler Fote’s Two-Run Double puts Danbury in the Loss Column
In the top of the seventh, Tyler Fote laced a game-winning two-run double down the left-field to grant the Blues a 3-1 victory over the Westerners at Rogers Park. Danbury (21-22) snapped their three-game winning streak with the loss, and Bristol (32-12) finished the regular season 6-2 against the Westerners. Bristol clinched the no. 2 seed in the NECBL Playoffs, earning themselves a bye during Monday’s Wild Card Round.
hamlethub.com
Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore
In the bottom of the sixth, Westerners’ outfielder Harrison Feinberg smoked a game-winning two-run home run over the right-field wall to defeat the Navigators 3-2 in a seven-inning contest. Danbury (22-22) earned a series split against North Shore (13-31) with the victory, and they finished the 2022 campaign with...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
hamlethub.com
Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
August 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/qzZOW4CqCzU. Watch B-roll of Memorial Field here: https://youtu.be/TeqLsfpXad4. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. Westchester County “60 Control” turns 40. Memorial Field update. Monkeypox vaccine...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Hosts Another Home Run Derby in Victory over Valley
After launching eleven home runs during Thursday’s doubleheader, the Westerners crushed four more long balls en route to an 8-4 win against the Blue Sox. Danbury (21-21) is now a .500 ballclub for the first time since July 5, and Valley (16-27) lost for the 14th time in their last 18 games. The Westerners finished the regular season with a 5-3 record against the Blue Sox and earned a series split at Mackenzie Stadium.
hamlethub.com
Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT has recently graduated from Champlain College
Champlain College is pleased to announce that Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waters was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waters completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Innovation.
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Public School Superintendent Barile's August Update
Brookfield Public School Superintendent Dr. Barile covers three main points in his update from the July 20 Board of Education meeting:. BHS Pillar Committee has worked for over 10 months to analyze the mental health concerns facing our students, particularly since COVID. The Board heard comments from several members of...
hamlethub.com
Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department
The Norwalk Health Department (NHD) will be forever grateful to the incredible volunteers who gave their time and talent over the past 2.5 years during our community’s COVID-19 response, assisting with food distribution, vaccine clinics, and more. NHD’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) remains essential to our work in public...
hamlethub.com
SoNo Arts Festival showcases works of more than 100 juried artists this weekend!
The 2022 SoNo Arts Festival will happen this August 6 & 7, 2022! SoNo will be filled with AMAZING works of ORIGINAL Fine Arts and Crafts created by your favorite artists!. Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100 juried artists and neighborhood businesses. South Norwalk will shine with the vibrancy of creative energy and allow the community to safely stroll through mini open-air galleries full of art and cultural experiences. There will be live music throughout and enticing Artistic SoNo Culinary specials at the many participating local restaurants as well as discounts at SoNo shops.
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
hamlethub.com
Putnam Arts Council's Open Call to Artists for September Exhibition
The Putnam Arts Council and Putnam County Tourism are partnering to challenge area artists to participate in a show featuring beautiful Putnam County. All submissions will be accepted, prizes will be awarded, and the work will be exhibited in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery as well as featured virtually throughout the Fall. This opportunity looks to engage artists, celebrate their talents, and showcase the beauty of Putnam County.
hamlethub.com
Merwin Meadows Pond Closed for Swimming Until Further Notice
On Friday afternoon, July 29 the Wilton Health Department ordered Merwin Meadows pond closed for swimming due to E. coli contamination. The pond will remain closed until further notice. Wilton Parks and Recreation staff will be on-site to notify the public. The State of Connecticut Department of Public Health has...
hamlethub.com
Salsa Classes Begin Tonight at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury
Salsa Classes “on 1” Monday nights, August session begins on 8/1/22 (no class 8/29). Beginner/Advanced Beginner Class at 7 pm. 4 weeks $60, $20 drop-in per class. Learn steps to get yourself moving to the Latin rhythms. Start with the basics and advance to the next level to show your mastery on the dance floor! For more information: 203-748-2884 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Road, Danbury CT www.vittisdancestudio.com.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Biscuit and Bones
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Biscuit and...
hamlethub.com
Information regarding August 9 Primary for New Canaan voters
This year’s Primary on August 9th will be the first election in New Canaan to be run with six districts. Most voters should be unaffected by this change. Voters who will experience a change in voting venue have been informed by letter two months ago. Please refer to the letter sent to you by this office; however, it is highly recommended that before you set out to the polls, you review the map and street index here.
