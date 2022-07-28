ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hayden Thorpe unveils deluxe edition of second album and shares new song ‘Polygod’

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kelis Slams Beyonce for Sampling Her Song ‘Get Along With You’ on New Album ‘Renaissance’: ‘People In This Business Have No Soul’

She can teach you, but she has to charge. Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance seemingly features a sample from Kelis’ 1999 song “Get Along With You” – and the singer isn’t happy about it. "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis, 42, […]
MUSIC
NME

Watch Billie Eilish play intimate acoustic set at record store

Billie Eilish played an intimate acoustic set at a record store in the US – check out the moment below. Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. Eilish was accompanied by her brother...
MUSIC
NME

The Wonder Years announce UK headline tour dates

The Wonder Years have announced plans for a UK tour in the autumn – tickets can be purchased here. The band will hit the road for a rescheduled sold out date at The Old Fire Station on November 6 before they kick off their new tour at London’s Electric Ballroom on November 8.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Warren Hue’s chill music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Tobi Lou

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has released the music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Nigeria-born American rapper Tobi Lou alongside his album ‘Boy Of The Year’. The 88rising artist dropped the music video on the same day as the release of his highly anticipated debut album on July 29. The music video sees Hue eating a burger in a California diner interspersed with clips of him walking a pack of dogs and lounging in a mansion while he raps, “Past love / I got her outta my life like straight up outta my life / No distractions / I got her out of my life.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Thorpe
NME

The Hunna announce UK autumn headline tour

The Hunna have announced plans for a UK headline tour in the autumn – purchase tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows, kicking off in Cardiff on October 18, before wrapping in Birmingham on November 5. The tour will also at the Electric Ballroom in London on November 4.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82

Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deluxe#Diamonds#Song Writing
Variety

Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition

The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Jackson Wang perform ‘Drive It Like You Stole It’ and ‘Blue’, unreleased tracks from new album ‘Magic Man’

Soloist and GOT7 member Jackson Wang debuted a few tracks from his forthcoming ‘Magic Man’ album at a recent performance in the Philippines. On July 29, Wang made an appearance at the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila show held at the Mall of Asia Arena alongside GOT7 bandmate BamBam and boyband TREASURE. Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park also made a surprise appearance at the event.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Keke Palmer Wears Feathered Valentino Dress at ‘Nope’ U.K. Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer’s winning red carpet streak is continuing with her latest appearance. The actress attended the latest premiere for her horror film “Nope” Thursday night in London, wearing a green lace dress with feathered embellishments from Valentino’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Her look was styled by her styling team, duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere Palmer posed on the red carpet alongside costar Daniel Kaluuya, who wore a fitted brown suit. This...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Lil Durk recovering after being blasted with pyrotechnic during Lollapalooza set

Lil Durk will taking a brief hiatus to “focus on [his] health”, he’s announced, after an incident that occurred during his Lollapalooza 2022 set left him injured. The rapper was midway through his verse on the Pooh Shiesty joint ‘Back In Blood’ when he inadvertently walked into a pyrotechnic cannon, taking two explosive blasts of smoke directly to the face. The song was immediately stopped as Durk stumbled backwards, holding his face in his hands as crew members rushed to his aide.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy