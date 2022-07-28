Hayden Thorpe unveils deluxe edition of second album and shares new song ‘Polygod’

www.nme.com
Kelis Slams Beyonce for Sampling Her Song ‘Get Along With You’ on New Album ‘Renaissance’: ‘People In This Business Have No Soul’
She can teach you, but she has to charge. Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance seemingly features a sample from Kelis’ 1999 song “Get Along With You” – and the singer isn’t happy about it. "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis, 42, […]
Watch Billie Eilish play intimate acoustic set at record store
Billie Eilish played an intimate acoustic set at a record store in the US – check out the moment below. Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. Eilish was accompanied by her brother...
The Wonder Years announce UK headline tour dates
The Wonder Years have announced plans for a UK tour in the autumn – tickets can be purchased here. The band will hit the road for a rescheduled sold out date at The Old Fire Station on November 6 before they kick off their new tour at London’s Electric Ballroom on November 8.
Watch Warren Hue’s chill music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Tobi Lou
Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has released the music video for ‘IN MY BAG’ featuring Nigeria-born American rapper Tobi Lou alongside his album ‘Boy Of The Year’. The 88rising artist dropped the music video on the same day as the release of his highly anticipated debut album on July 29. The music video sees Hue eating a burger in a California diner interspersed with clips of him walking a pack of dogs and lounging in a mansion while he raps, “Past love / I got her outta my life like straight up outta my life / No distractions / I got her out of my life.”
The Hunna announce UK autumn headline tour
The Hunna have announced plans for a UK headline tour in the autumn – purchase tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows, kicking off in Cardiff on October 18, before wrapping in Birmingham on November 5. The tour will also at the Electric Ballroom in London on November 4.
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77
William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor and Barrier-Breaking Game Show Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, who had three consecutive Top 10 hits on the Billboard chart in 1961 and broke barriers when he became the first Black host on a network game show in 1975, died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He was 87. His wife of 33 years,...
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s Son Onyx’s Baby Album: Pics
A secret son! Iggy Azalea announced in June 2020 that she had given birth after previously denying pregnancy rumors — and she has been showing Onyx off ever since. “I have a son,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it […]
Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's Uncoupled
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey. "I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless." Geoffrey, who starred in The...
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies
Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
Muse’s NFT album of ‘Will Of The People’ will be first new format in the charts for seven years
Muse have announced plans to release an NFT version of their new album ‘Will Of The People’. The non-fungible token edition of the band’s ninth LP will become the first release of its kind to qualify for the charts in the UK. It is the first new format to be added since album streams in 2015.
Watch Jackson Wang perform ‘Drive It Like You Stole It’ and ‘Blue’, unreleased tracks from new album ‘Magic Man’
Soloist and GOT7 member Jackson Wang debuted a few tracks from his forthcoming ‘Magic Man’ album at a recent performance in the Philippines. On July 29, Wang made an appearance at the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila show held at the Mall of Asia Arena alongside GOT7 bandmate BamBam and boyband TREASURE. Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park also made a surprise appearance at the event.
Keke Palmer Wears Feathered Valentino Dress at ‘Nope’ U.K. Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer’s winning red carpet streak is continuing with her latest appearance. The actress attended the latest premiere for her horror film “Nope” Thursday night in London, wearing a green lace dress with feathered embellishments from Valentino’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Her look was styled by her styling team, duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere Palmer posed on the red carpet alongside costar Daniel Kaluuya, who wore a fitted brown suit. This...
Lil Durk recovering after being blasted with pyrotechnic during Lollapalooza set
Lil Durk will taking a brief hiatus to “focus on [his] health”, he’s announced, after an incident that occurred during his Lollapalooza 2022 set left him injured. The rapper was midway through his verse on the Pooh Shiesty joint ‘Back In Blood’ when he inadvertently walked into a pyrotechnic cannon, taking two explosive blasts of smoke directly to the face. The song was immediately stopped as Durk stumbled backwards, holding his face in his hands as crew members rushed to his aide.
The new Paramore album is influenced by Bloc Party, says Hayley Williams
Hayley Williams has revealed that the upcoming album has been influenced by Bloc Party. Speaking on her Everything Is Emo podcast, Williams started by praising Bloc Party’s 2005 record ‘Silent Alarm’. “We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and...
John Cale shares video for new single ‘Night Crawling’ featuring an animated David Bowie
John Cale has shared an animated video for his new single ‘Night Crawling’. The clip, which you can view below, sees the Velvet Underground multi-instrumentalist hitting the streets of New York in the 1970s with David Bowie. The song is his first new music since 2020 single ‘Lazy...
