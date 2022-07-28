First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat with storm chances on the horizon

www.wect.com
WECT
First Alert Forecast: widespread heat, isolated storms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. The traditionally sultry month of August is here, and your First Alert Forecast opens with a classically hot, humid outlook for the week ahead. Expect daily temperatures to reach for the 90s - often deep in the 90s - and nightly lows no cooler than the steamy 70s. Heat index values will regularly ping 100, 102, 104, etc. with only isolated spotty, drenching, cooling storms to interrupt the sizzling summer vibe.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a muggy Sunday with more localized heavy storms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though this weekend will not be a total washout and rain chances are not 100%... the chance for a shower or heavy thunderstorm will be higher than previous days as a front sags into the Cape Fear Region. Keep an eye to the sky and the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App. Following a string of stiflingly hot and humid days, some storms may produce torrential rain and excessive lightning.
WECT
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, will explore Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month. On this second episode, Gannon discusses what rain chances really mean - from how a...
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure for portion of Middle Sound Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Middle Sound Loop Road at the roundabout is closed for an emergency sewer repair Monday, Aug. 1, according to CFPUA. The eastbound lane in the 500 block of Middle Sound Loop Road - at the second exit of the roundabout - is closed to traffic. Officials are asking drivers to detour around the closure using the first roundabout exit onto Middle Sound Loop Road.
NC conservancy staff stays overnight with stranded dolphin to help animal in final hours
Bald Head Island, N.C. — Staff members and interns for the Bald Head Island Conservancy (BHIC) are being commended for staying with a stranded dolphin overnight during the animal's final hours. The male dolphin was found by himself in a malnourished state along the southern part of Bald Head...
WECT
Bird conservation effort takes flight at Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Every summer, thousands of tourists flock to Southeastern North Carolina — some by land and some by air. But few arrive as early as the colony of black skimmers that travels hundreds of miles to land on the southern end of Wrightsville Beach every March.
WECT
I-40 lane closure to begin Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting 7 a.m. on July 30, a lane of the I-40 West bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River will close, per NC Department of Transportation report. The closure will occur near Exit 414. According to NCDOT, the lane closure is necessary to safely allow crews...
WITN
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
nrcolumbus.com
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Over 100 sea turtles emerge from their nest along Caswell Beach
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea Turtle hatching season is in full swing along the coast of the Cape Fear. Dozens of nests have already hatched, with the most recent one being caught on camera. The Caswell Beach Turtle Watch posted on Facebook about the recent hatching of 111...
WECT
‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is raising downtown parking rates on August 1st. Street parking will now cost two dollars per hour, and if you are planning on parking in the 2nd Street or Market Street parking decks, only the first 30 minutes will be free instead of 90 minutes free.
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Morning Fire
One woman was burned in an early morning housefire in Whiteville this morning (Sunday). Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said three people lived in the home in the 100 block of Sellers Street. The injured woman awoke to find her bedroom on fire, and was helped out of the home by one of the other residents, he said. The two firefighters on duty at the fire station arrived about the same time.
WECT
US Cellular restores 911 services after outage
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County dispatch representative says that 911 services are once again available for US Cellular users in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties as of this morning, July 29. On July 28, US Cellular reported a complete 911 outage in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover...
WECT
NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.
The State Port Pilot
DOT: 211 widening will see a few bumps in the road
The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation during its annual awards breakfast held July 21 at The Brunswick Center at Southport. DOT engineers Chad Kimes and Anthony Law, who served as the event speakers, updated chamber members and guests on area projects...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach creamery may have new neighbor
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A four-story hotel may become a popular Carolina Beach creamery’s new neighbor if the developers of downtown Wilmington’s Hive Hotel get their conditional land rezoning permit approved. The hotel, with a rooftop café, would replace the former Welcome Inn. The proposed boutique hotel...
WECT
UNCW student receives prestigious fellowship to pursue coastal bird habitat research
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On July 27, the University of North Carolina Wilmington announced that Allie Best, graduate student and former UNCW basketball captain, had been chosen to receive the 2022 North Carolina Space Grant and North Carolina Sea Grant. Only awarded to two researchers, the joint fellowship supports work that seeks to conserve and protect the state’s coastline utilizing data and technology from NASA and NOAA.
Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs
The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
WSFA
‘It was like a movie’: 11-foot gator frightens residents in neighborhood
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Residents in one North Carolina neighborhood say alligators are common in their community, but a rather large one was becoming a nuisance. Carol Woollery spoke to WECT and shared that she has lived in her Boiling Spring Lakes home for four years and...
Bee Hive store set for move
The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which provides funding for local victims of abuse, closed its downtown Clinton location on Friday. The shop will re
