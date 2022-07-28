ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat with storm chances on the horizon

By Claire Fry
WECT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

First Alert Forecast: widespread heat, isolated storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. The traditionally sultry month of August is here, and your First Alert Forecast opens with a classically hot, humid outlook for the week ahead. Expect daily temperatures to reach for the 90s - often deep in the 90s - and nightly lows no cooler than the steamy 70s. Heat index values will regularly ping 100, 102, 104, etc. with only isolated spotty, drenching, cooling storms to interrupt the sizzling summer vibe.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a muggy Sunday with more localized heavy storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though this weekend will not be a total washout and rain chances are not 100%... the chance for a shower or heavy thunderstorm will be higher than previous days as a front sags into the Cape Fear Region. Keep an eye to the sky and the interactive radar on your WECT Weather App. Following a string of stiflingly hot and humid days, some storms may produce torrential rain and excessive lightning.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, will explore Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month. On this second episode, Gannon discusses what rain chances really mean - from how a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure for portion of Middle Sound Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Middle Sound Loop Road at the roundabout is closed for an emergency sewer repair Monday, Aug. 1, according to CFPUA. The eastbound lane in the 500 block of Middle Sound Loop Road - at the second exit of the roundabout - is closed to traffic. Officials are asking drivers to detour around the closure using the first roundabout exit onto Middle Sound Loop Road.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Heat Index#Weather
WECT

I-40 lane closure to begin Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting 7 a.m. on July 30, a lane of the I-40 West bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River will close, per NC Department of Transportation report. The closure will occur near Exit 414. According to NCDOT, the lane closure is necessary to safely allow crews...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief

Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Morning Fire

One woman was burned in an early morning housefire in Whiteville this morning (Sunday). Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said three people lived in the home in the 100 block of Sellers Street. The injured woman awoke to find her bedroom on fire, and was helped out of the home by one of the other residents, he said. The two firefighters on duty at the fire station arrived about the same time.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

US Cellular restores 911 services after outage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County dispatch representative says that 911 services are once again available for US Cellular users in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties as of this morning, July 29. On July 28, US Cellular reported a complete 911 outage in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

DOT: 211 widening will see a few bumps in the road

The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation during its annual awards breakfast held July 21 at The Brunswick Center at Southport. DOT engineers Chad Kimes and Anthony Law, who served as the event speakers, updated chamber members and guests on area projects...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach creamery may have new neighbor

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A four-story hotel may become a popular Carolina Beach creamery’s new neighbor if the developers of downtown Wilmington’s Hive Hotel get their conditional land rezoning permit approved. The hotel, with a rooftop café, would replace the former Welcome Inn. The proposed boutique hotel...
WECT

UNCW student receives prestigious fellowship to pursue coastal bird habitat research

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On July 27, the University of North Carolina Wilmington announced that Allie Best, graduate student and former UNCW basketball captain, had been chosen to receive the 2022 North Carolina Space Grant and North Carolina Sea Grant. Only awarded to two researchers, the joint fellowship supports work that seeks to conserve and protect the state’s coastline utilizing data and technology from NASA and NOAA.
WILMINGTON, NC
Axios

Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs

The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy