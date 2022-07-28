ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud

By Associated Press
CBS 58
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

More than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday, Aug. 1, that more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the State of Wisconsin, including over 2.5 million additional and booster doses. More than 60% of all Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Better Business Bureau shares tips for avoiding car sale scams

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With a shortage of cars and parts, the demand and prices for used cars continues to rise. The Better Business Bureau has some tips for shoppers to avoid car sale scams. Jim Temmer, the president of Wisconsin's BBB joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug.1 to share...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor

ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
ITHACA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy