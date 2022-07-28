Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud

cbs58.com
CBS 58
DMV extends hours to make it easier for Wisconsin voters to get ID for primary election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced it will extend customer service hours Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 to make it easier for voters to get a photo ID before Tuesday's primary. The centers that are open will stay open...
CBS 58
More than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday, Aug. 1, that more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the State of Wisconsin, including over 2.5 million additional and booster doses. More than 60% of all Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.
CBS 58
Crews begin inspections on rides at Wisconsin State Fair to ensure safety
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday, Aug. 4, and inspection on rides have officially begun to ensure safety. Rides are officially back at the grounds and crews are busy making sure they're good to go. The Department of Safety and Professional is on-site all week inspecting rides.
CBS 58
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
CBS 58
Better Business Bureau shares tips for avoiding car sale scams
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With a shortage of cars and parts, the demand and prices for used cars continues to rise. The Better Business Bureau has some tips for shoppers to avoid car sale scams. Jim Temmer, the president of Wisconsin's BBB joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug.1 to share...
CBS 58
Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor
ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
CBS 58
Sea otters could be reintroduced back to San Francisco Bay; not everyone is on board with the plan
SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) -- The federal government is considering reintroducing sea otters to the waters of Northern California where they were once abundant. However, while their presence could actually help the climate, it could also potentially harm an important industry. Sea otters have charmed the hearts of many with...
