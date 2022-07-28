Chick-Fil-A hosts birthday party for Ms.Ann

www.cbs7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Midland College cosmetology students raised money for Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Cosmetology Department helped raise money for Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals with their event ‘Cuts for Cuddles’ by giving people haircuts for just 5 dollars, on Saturday. All the proceeds raised went towards benefitting the non-profit and providing essential care for the...
Local barbershop to give free haircuts and school supplies
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Fade City Barbershop is back at it again with its annual Back to School Drive! The Back to School Drive will be held from 10 am to 3 pm today and will take place at 1512 N Grant Ave Odessa, TX. The local business is known in the community for giving back […]
cbs7.com
Two local business help Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry after a crazy night
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry had to make emergency repairs to their facilities that could have affected thousands of people. Late Wednesday evening the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry main walk-in freezer broke, suddenly about two months’ worth of food was in jeopardy of spoiling, leaving many in the community without a home-cooked meal.
cbs7.com
Midland College presents AJ Castillo concert, live at Chap Center
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Join the MC Student Activities Department for this special free MC 50th Anniversary concert featuring hit Latin artist AJ Castillo. The concert will be Friday, August 26, at 7:00 p.m. at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center on the Midland College campus. The opening performance will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Odessa Police Department hosted their Back to School Bash at the South Side Ballpark
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local law enforcement know how to raise the roof when it comes to throwing a party. The Odessa Police Department held their ‘Back to School Bash’ at the South Side Ballpark in Odessa, on Saturday. The first 600 kids in attendance received a special...
Anime convention returns to Odessa
ODESSA, (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midessanime convention is back at the Odessa Marriott and it’s giving locals a ton of Anime fun. The convention features all the staples including cool and crazy costumes, fun activities and events, famous anime voice actors, and all the anime merchandise a collector can handle. But older anime fans remember a […]
New restaurant “Pickles” now open
A new restaurant opened in Odessa, and if you go inside you’ll notice a lot of green! Pickles just opened near I-20 and JBS Parkway. “Our signature item is pickles,” says owner Jamie Tisdale. The restaurant specializes in serving up hot, lightly fried pickles. Its the first thing you’ll try before your meal. “Every table […]
OPD to hold Block Party on July 30
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting a Block Party for residents on July 30. The event will take place at the South Side Ball Park on 1201 W Monahans Street at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The first 600 kids will receive a special backpack...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Movies In The Park taking place at Hogan Park
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Parks and Recreation will be having Movies In The Park in Hogan Park, located at 1201 E Wadley Ave., starting at dusk. The movie they will be playing is "Encanto," and the event is free and open to the public. If you can't make it...
Today is National Chicken Wing Day, Here is Where To Go in Midland/Odessa
Friday, July 29, 2022 is National Chicken Wing Day, so here are places in Midland/Odessa to get your chicken wing fix. National Chicken Wing Day was first observed in 1977 by the Mayor of Buffalo, NY, of course, the home of the Buffalo Wing and the day has been celebrated ever since.
cbs7.com
City of Midland end of season hours for pools and splashpads
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has announced July 31, 2022, will be the last day for regular pool hours for Washington Aquatic Center and Doug Russell Swimming Pool. Washington Aquatic Center:. Mon: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM. Tues: Session...
New Shopping Strip In Midland Has 2 New Stores Set To Open!
Welcome to the neighborhood. That neighborhood would be the intersection of Tradewinds and Deauville in Midland. A new shopping strip has been built and from the looks of it, 2 new locations for businesses are set to get going. The area heading to the Midland Rockhounds Ballpark behind Oskaka Midland has started to see some construction in the last 2 years with new business popping up in that time. And, while there is NO grand opening date set yet for the stores, it's pretty obvious it will be soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Produce day at Jesus House Odessa makes sure no one goes hungry
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families in the Basin are in need of getting a helping hand. The Jesus House of Odessa is doing everything it can to make sure no one goes hungry. Produce day is a new initiative that the organization holds every Tuesday morning. According to Jesus House staff, people can show up […]
cbs7.com
Former Permian High Basketball Star hosts camp in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa native and Permian high basketball standout Richard McCalop is hosting his first basketball camp at the Boys and Girls Club here in Odessa. McCalop played for Trinidad Junior College in college before playing for Southwestern Oklahoma State University.He was also casted in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film, Hustle.
cbs7.com
Midland woman $10,000 treasure in Indiana forest
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this month, a Midland woman and her team found a treasure worth ten thousand dollars in an Indiana forest. Ever wondered what it’s like to solve clues and hunt for buried treasure?. Iliana Renteria doesn’t have to wonder. She actually went on the...
This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker
A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
Odessan killed in Winkler County crash
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a weekend crash on SH 302, 15 miles west of Kermit on Sunday, July 31st around 1:35 am. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, 28-year-old Eduardo Lozoya of Odessa, was headed east on SH-302 and went across the […]
cbs7.com
OPD: Shots fired at Sherwood Park, no injuries
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -OPD has released more information on an incident earlier this afternoon in Sherwood Park. Three young victims were standing outside east of the pool fence line inside Sherwood Park. The suspects fired three shots at the victims. The victims ran around the pool fence line and into the pool area to take shelter.
MySanAntonio
Midland ranks among top counties in US for purchasing power
One of the highest per-capital incomes of any county in the United States helped Midland County rank as the sixth best county nationally for purchasing power, according to SmartAsset. The financial advice website showed in its annual study on the places with the most purchasing power that Midland County ranked...
Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicates its 179th house in program's history
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Habitat for Humanity recently dedicate the 179th house in its program's history on July 19 to a deserving homeowner. Endeavor Energy Resources funded the home along with other individual donors. Employees of Endeavor Energy Resources spent two weeks on the job site. Midland Habitat for...
Comments / 3