Travel Goes Meta – Is It the End of the Industry We Know?

Is Crypto Bottom Fully In? CEO of $5,100,000,000 Digital Asset Fund Says Industry’s ‘Stresses’ Peaked in Q2
The CEO of crypto fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, believes the worst of the crypto downturn may be over. Morehead, whose firm manages assets totaling approximately $5.1 billion, says the worst of the crypto crash occurred in May and June when the stresses in the system peaked. “I think we’re...
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Here Are the Two Biggest Use Cases of Stablecoins This Decade, According to Macro Guru Lyn Alden
Macro guru Lyn Alden says that stablecoins are currently serving two main use cases in this decade. In a new interview with Anthony Pompliano, Alden says that as a digital representation of currencies, stablecoins are crucial to the operation of crypto exchanges. “Stablecoins are serving two significant roles right now....
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Rallies After Coinbase Suddenly Adds It to Listing Roadmap
A massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology is surging after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining the marketplace. The Coinbase listing roadmap consists of crypto projects that are currently being considered for inclusion among the exchange’s roster...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
Crypto Platform Phemex Becomes Partner of Université Paris Dauphine – PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency
Université Paris Dauphine – PSL, the renowned institution of higher education, is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore-based crypto platform that’s quickly...
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Rolled Out on Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for two under-the-radar altcoins as markets rebound. Earlier this week, the exchange listed the native token of Boba Network (BOBA). The project utilizes optimistic rollups, a less stringent and data-heavy method of transaction verification than traditional zero-knowledge rollups. The BOBA token can...
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Delayed for Several More Weeks As ADA Sees Green Week
The much-anticipated Vasil hard fork for Cardano (ADA) has been delayed for several weeks as the smart contract platform sees green price action. In a new video update released by Cardano developer Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the firm’s technical manager Kevin Hammond says that the upgrade has been pushed back to ensure a smooth transition.
Blue Skies in Sight for Solana, Decentraland and One Ethereum Altcoin, Says Top Analyst – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says that he sees blue skies in the short term for a trio of altcoins including smart contract protocol Solana (SOL) and virtual reality platform Decentraland (MANA). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 141,400 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana, which he...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Highlights Need for Market Reset, Says Crypto Should Only Attract Believers
The chief executive of leading crypto exchange Binance is explaining why the recent market crash bodes well for the long-term health of the digital asset markets. In a new CNBC interview, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that the crypto market crash was brought about by the abrupt influx of speculators in the space.
