Caltrans schedules lane closures of State Route 24
(BCN) — One eastbound lane is closed for maintenance work until 4 a.m. Thursday on State Route 24 through the Caldecott Tunnel that connects Alameda and Contra Costa counties, according to Caltrans officials.
A westbound lane will close at 10 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 4 a.m. Friday.
Other lanes of the highway will remain open through the maintenance work.
For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
