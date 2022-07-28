ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Caltrans schedules lane closures of State Route 24

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

(BCN) — One eastbound lane is closed for maintenance work until 4 a.m. Thursday on State Route 24 through the Caldecott Tunnel that connects Alameda and Contra Costa counties, according to Caltrans officials.

A westbound lane will close at 10 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 4 a.m. Friday.

Other lanes of the highway will remain open through the maintenance work.

For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

