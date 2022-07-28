ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate after body of 62-year-old man found in Hesperia

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
Sheriff’s officials continue investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in a parking lot near Kaiser Permanente's Medical Office in Hesperia.

Hesperia Sheriff’s officials were alerted to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the 13200 block of Main Street. The location is north of the Kaiser building.

There were no signs of foul play at the time of the discovery of the body, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press on Wednesday.

She added that the Sheriff-Coroner’s Division is conducting the investigation and will determine the cause and manner of death.

The dead person's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

