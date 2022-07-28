Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE AND WEST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTIES At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar have weakened considerably. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek and Rock Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek, County Road 101 and Bear Creek to Highway 50 and County Roads 108 and 108A. At 5:53 PM, high flows have been reported by emergency management on Bear Creek near Highway 50. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 13 MINUTES AGO