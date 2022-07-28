Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE AND NORTHEASTERN PRESTON COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Farmington, or near Uniontown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Farmington around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mill Run, Ohiopyle, Chalkhill and Markleysburg. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO