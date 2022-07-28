Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Washington by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN GREENE SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA AND NORTH CENTRAL PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fairdale, or 9 miles southeast of Waynesburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Morgantown, Westover, Star City, Masontown, Fairdale, Point Marion, Granville, Brookhaven, Cassville, Smithfield, Bobtown, and Nemacolin. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 3 and 14. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 9. Interstate 79 in West Virginia between mile markers 155 and 160. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Farmington, or 12 miles southeast of Uniontown, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fayette and northeastern Preston Counties, including the following locations... Markleysburg and Ohiopyle. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE AND NORTHEASTERN PRESTON COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Farmington, or near Uniontown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Farmington around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mill Run, Ohiopyle, Chalkhill and Markleysburg. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Preston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Preston The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Farmington, or 12 miles southeast of Uniontown, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fayette and northeastern Preston Counties, including the following locations... Markleysburg and Ohiopyle. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Monongalia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Monongalia A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN MONONGALIA COUNTIES At 800 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Waynesburg, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Greene, southwestern Fayette and northwestern Monongalia Counties, including the following locations... Spraggs and Mount Morris. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Flood Watch issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Lawrence OH. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms moving through the area tonight may cause flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
