Stuff the Bus preview
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expands to Marshall County, Ky. Dolly Parton wants to put more books in the hands of children in Kentucky, including in Marshall County. SIU research team studying gun violence in Carbondale. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT. |. A Heartland team of researchers is...
Gov. Beshear visits western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Monday afternoon, August 1. The governor spoke at the Mayfield Rotary Club luncheon, addressing the ongoing recovery efforts following December’s tornadoes. At the luncheon, he also confirmed the death toll from devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky is now 35.
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in hard hit Perry, Knott and Letcher counties on Sunday. He talked with reporters, local leaders and got a close look at the devastation left behind from the deadly flooding. On Saturday, President Joe Biden added individual assistance from FEMA to...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
Looking ahead to Mo. Primary Election
Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35. Updated: 2 hours...
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting items for flood relief assistance
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will collect items for flood relief assistance on August 3. According to the sheriff’s office, they will be collecting items from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse parking lot. Some of the items needed...
Kentucky governor: At least 35 dead in flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the death toll has risen to at least 35 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. “Pray for these families and for those who are missing,” the governor said on Twitter. At a news conference earlier Monday, he...
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
New curfews imposed in Eastern KY after reports of looting spike
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Law enforcement in a few Eastern Kentucky counties are having to enforce a curfew to prevent crime and looting after a deadly flood displaces many from their homes. While the search for dozens of missing people continues, Perry County law enforcement has made multiple arrests...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
Annual Hummingbird Festival set at Land Between the Lakes
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - It’s that time of year when hummingbirds begin to move south, and the Friends of Land Between the Lake is hosting its annual Hummingbird Festival this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Woodlands Nature Station.
Mayor clarifies financial donation funds
“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday
PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Kentucky native who won season 20 of American Idol to perform at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Noah Thompson, a Kentucky native and the winner of American Idol season 20, will perform in Louisville next month. Thompson has joined the lineup of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series at the Kentucky State Fair. He's set to perform Aug. 24 as he opens for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery.
Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says spirits maker Beam Suntory is investing $400 million to expand a bourbon distillery in central Kentucky and will create 50 full-time jobs. Beshear’s office says the expansion is at James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Booker Noe Distillery in Boston in Nelson...
Group updating records, burial site locations at Hopkins Co. cemetery
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
