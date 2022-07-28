ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport® Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“We are honored to receive this award from the GFOA. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and its Finance Department,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

The Government Finance Officers Association, founded in 1906, represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association’s more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA’s mission is to advance excellence in public finance.

About Nashville International Airport
As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA® is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. In 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $9.9 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT®,  ®, COMMANDER BERRY FIELD®, JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT®, and JWN®, among others, are the registered trademarks and trademarks of The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (“MNAA”). Use of these trademarks without permission from MNAA is strictly prohibited.

The post Nashville International Airport® Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

John C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years

John C. Tune Airport (JWN®) opened 36 years ago in 1986. JWN® is named for the late John Childress Tune Jr., the founding chairman of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), pilot, attorney, and civic leader. Construction of what is now John C. Tune Airport began in 1983. Following Mr. Tune’s passing the same year, […] The post John C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of Americans, often leading to heart-related complications as well as […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation

Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients. From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee (Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma). “We […] The post Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County School District Announces Open House Schedule

Cheatham County Schools have published their upcoming open house schedule for the 2022-2023 school year. Here’s the complete schedule: Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy • August 4 Grades 1-4, 5 p.m. • August 11 Kindergarten & Pre-K, 5 p.m. East Cheatham Elementary School • August 3 First Grade, 5 p.m. Second Grade, 5:30 p.m. Third […] The post Cheatham County School District Announces Open House Schedule appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Cheatham County Source

National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon

Al. Neyer is partnering with National Indoor RV Centers as developer and design-builder on their newest RV Lifestyle Center in Lebanon, TN. The 189,350-square-foot facility will provide NIRVC with a state-of-the-art space to meet their goal of offering everything today’s RVers need. Touting a complete package of concierge-level services which simplify RV ownership, including Sales, […] The post National Indoor RV Centers Breaks Ground on New Location in Lebanon appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association & Industry Partners Support Youth and Donate Beef to Second Harvest Food Bank

At the Tennessee Junior Beef Expo in Lebanon, Tenn. on June 30 through July 2, the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) with help from industry partners, purchased the winning show steers at a premium price. In the following days, the cattle were harvested for beef at Anderson Meats and Processing in Hartsville, Tenn. The meat will […] The post Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association & Industry Partners Support Youth and Donate Beef to Second Harvest Food Bank appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022 Friday, July 29, 2022 | 10:38am CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane […] The post TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gfoa#Finance Department
Cheatham County Source

Amazon’s Electric Delivery Vehicles From Rivian Roll Out Across the U.S., Including Nashville

Amazon and Rivian plan to bring thousands of custom electric delivery vehicles to more than 100 cities by the end of this year, and 100,000 across the U.S. by 2030. Customers across the U.S. will begin to see custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian delivering their Amazon packages, with the electric vehicles hitting the road in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis, among other cities. This rollout is just the beginning of what is expected to be thousands of Amazon’s custom electric delivery vehicles in more than 100 cities by the end of this year—and 100,000 across the U.S. by 2030.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

For King & Country Announces Christmas Tour Stopping in Nashville

FOR KING + COUNTRY announces its “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 TOUR Experience.” Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will be bringing their annual Christmas spectacle to audiences in arenas nationwide over 14 dates including a stop at Nashville’s Opry House on December 18, performing hits from their Top 10 A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS […] The post For King & Country Announces Christmas Tour Stopping in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Town of Ashland City Accepting Applications for Parks Maintenance Position

The Town of Ashland City is accepting applications for the Parks Maintenance position. The job summary stats that this employee is under the general direction of the Parks and Recreation Director. This employee performs required maintenance, mowing and cleaning of all city parks, athletic fields, park building and structures and other city properties. Assists in the preparation of special events. Assists other divisions and departments as assigned.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Hazel Myers Slaughter

Mrs. Hazel Myers Slaughter of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, she was 87 years old. Hazel was born May 29, 1935 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late, Robert B. Myers and Lena King Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, […] The post OBITUARY: Hazel Myers Slaughter appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Dunkin’ Donates $15,000 to Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club

In an effort to help grow the game of hockey and provide financial assistance to youth hockey teams in Tennessee, Dunkin’ of Tennessee donated $15,000 to the Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club. The donation comes entirely from Dunkin’s local network franchisees with the intention to alleviate the financial strain families may experience in supporting their […] The post Dunkin’ Donates $15,000 to Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Two Day Wine and Music Event – Blended Festival is Returning to Nashville

Blended Festival, the premier two-day music, wine, and culinary event which made its Nashville debut last summer, returns to Music City on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park (600 James Robertson Parkway). Presented by My Wine Society, the social engagement app platform for the global wine community, multiple stages will welcome […] The post Two Day Wine and Music Event – Blended Festival is Returning to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital to Host Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital. The new, state-of-the-art facility with industry-leading robotics technology opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. A joint operation of Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of LifePoint Health, the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Over a Dozen Tennessee Communities Awarded Grants to Build or Enhance Dog Parks

Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, announced Friday that 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks in its final year. Launched in 2018, the Dog Park Dash program has provided more than 100 communities with grants totaling $3 million with the goal of making our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Ashland City Farmers and Artisans Market Saturday, July 30, 2022 Lacrosse Pavilion River Bluff Park, 175 Old Cumberland Street, Ashland City, TN Ashland City, TN 37015 Come by for fresh vegetables, baked goods, crafts, meats, and music! Riverbluff Park […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy