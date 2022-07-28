ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Resort’ On Peacock, A Dark Comedy Where A Vacationing Couple Get Involved In A 15-Year-Old Murder Mystery

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOS46_0gwKY0Dy00

The creative pairing of Andy Siara, who wrote the time-busting film Palm Springs , and Sam Esmail (of Mr. Robot fame) is certainly a big drawing point of Peacock ‘s new dark comedy The Resort . But so are its stars: Cristin Milioti, who was so good in the aforementioned Palm Springs , and William Jackson Harper of the equally twisty The Good Place . It certainly seems like a dream setup for fans of twisty, mysterious, but funny stories. But does the combination of producers and stars click?
THE RESORT : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: An overhead shot of a jet ski speeding towards a tropical resort. A young woman falls off the back right after she tells her SO to “slow the fuck down!”

The Gist: Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper) show up at the Bahia del Paraiso resort on the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. When the concierge Luna (Gabriela Cartol) asks them if they want anything, Emma jokes if she can get them heroin.

It’s pretty obvious that there are some strains in Noah and Emma’s marriage, mostly from Emma’s side. He seems to be content, but she’s so miserable that she does quizzes on how you know it’s time to get a divorce. On the second day of the trip, while fighting a killer hangover, she crashes an ATV and lands in the woods. As she’s lying in the leaves, she sees a beat up old Razor cell phone and pockets it.

She finds a working Razor phone at a pawn shop and transfers the SIM card from the mystery phone, where she sees pictures taken by a guy named Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo) and texts that date back to just after Christmas in 2007. When she sees a picture of the Oceana Vista Resort, she goes to the location, only to find it closed. She does some research: Sam and another, seemingly unrelated woman, Violet Thompson (Nina Bloomgarden) disappeared from the resort just before a massive hurricane destroyed it. Then a body washed up near the resort that was badly decomposed, but neither missing person.

When we see a flashback to just before Christmas in 2007, we see Sam traveling with his girlfriend Hannah (Debby Ryan) and his parents, Carl and Jan (Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker). He looks on Hannah’s phone for something and sees more than enough evidence that she’s cheating on him, including a dick pic. At the resort, we also see Violet and her dad Murray (Nick Offerman).

Back in 2022, Emma talks to Noah about how things have changed between them, and then reveals what she found out about this mysterious 15-year-old case, including the fact that Violet and Sam weren’t complete strangers to each other, despite the news accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33d2I3_0gwKY0Dy00
Photo: Marisol Pesquera/Peacock

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? The Resort has shades of both The White Lotus and Big Little Lies , but filtered through a more comedic perspective.

Our Take: Created by Andy Siara ( Palm Springs ), The Resort also boasts Sam Esmail among its executive producers, and both of their ability to work with murky mysteries is evident here. The 2007 story that catches Emma’s interest, from the destroyed resort to the two missing people and the mysterious body, has more then enough layers to keep viewers’ interest for the season. In other words, they have the “dark” part of “dark comedy” down pretty well. What we’re not 100 percent sure of is how this mystery will play out for Emma and Noah.

That’s something that’s tough for us to say, since Harper and Milioti are among our favorites, especially in settings that are equally funny and dramatic. For fans of both of them, seeing them play off each other is exciting, even if we’ve seen Milioti as a depressed wife before ( Made For Love ) and Harper as a near-clueless but nice guy when it comes to women ( Love Life ).

But their fate as a couple seems to be less important to the enjoyment of the story as solving the mystery is. Right now, the two of them seem like your standard couple that’s grown apart, even if the dissatisfaction in the relationship is one-sided. As fine as the performances of Milioti and Harper are, we can’t escape the feeling that as the mystery deepens, and especially as we see the flashbacks that involve Sam and Violet, that we’re going to care less about Emma and Noah.

Maybe we’ll be wrong; the scenes where Emma is on her own, using some resourcefulness to investigate the mystery show what kind of charged-up persona Milioti can bring to the story. But even by the end of the first episode, we found ourselves caring a lot less about her and Noah than we thought we would.

Sex and Skin: The dick pic is about it during the first episode.

Parting Shot: As Sam skateboards through the resort, he accidentally runs into Violet and falls off his board; when she goes to see how he is, they lock eyes.

Sleeper Star: This is certainly a three-way tie between Nick Offerman, Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker. What a supporting cast, right? An additional note: We’re not sure if we’ve seen Dylan and Becky Ann Baker, who are of course married in real life, play a married couple on screen. It’s certainly a fun surprise.

Most Pilot-y Line: When Noah tells Emma that he thinks he has jet lag, she says, “You don’t have jet lag; it’s a three-hour time difference.” You can’t get jet lagged from a three-hour time difference? That’s a surprise. Maybe they were coming from the West.

Our Call: STREAM IT. We’re certainly intrigued by the mystery that’s at the center of The Resort . But we also hope that Milioti and Harper get more of their own story to dig into, as opposed to being just a typically bored married couple who come together under extreme circumstances.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 14

Related
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debby Ryan
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Sam Esmail
Person
Cristin Milioti
Person
Luna
Person
Becky Ann Baker
Person
Dylan Baker
Popculture

Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Home Alone 3' Actor, Dead at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, best known as Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, died Tuesday at 63. According to Variety, his agent confirmed the passing and his sister posted an announcement on Thursday revealing the TV star's death. "The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboards#Dark Comedy#Palm Springs#Peacock S#The Mayan Riviera
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Decider.com

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy