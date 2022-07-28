ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Tech culinary arts instructor Kim Youkstetter of Shrewsbury lauded with entrepreneurship award

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — What first started as a virtual project for students to work on during the pandemic has since evolved into an award-winning senior capstone project for Worcester Technical High School students thanks to instructor Kim Youkstetter’s effort.

Youkstetter, of Shrewsbury, was awarded the 2022 Entrepreneurship Honorable Mention Award by Kendall College at National Louis University and the Center for Advancement of Foodservice Education (CAFÉ) for taking her students’ dream culinary businesses and turning them into a revenue-generating reality.

“As much as I was given the award, it really was, in fact, a team effort,” Youkstetter said. “I kind of came up with the project two years ago as a way of keeping the students engaged during the beginning of the pandemic, when we were remote, and we, as a team…built on and made it better for this year.”

She tasked her seniors with creating their dream culinary business for their culminating project. The students were expected to think of the type of business, the menu, logo and also present the project when it was finished, she said.

Youkstetter and chef instructor/Culinary Arts Department leader, Kevin Layton, decided to take it a step further after seeing the criteria for the Entrepreneurship Award put out by the Maryland-based CAFÉ, of which she is a member. Kendall College at National Louis University has campuses in Chicago and Tampa, Florida.

In order to showcase the students’ talents, as well as generate some money for a senior graduation celebration, they hosted "Takeover at Tech."

“We printed and sold tickets and invited not only their parents, but teachers and the public…to come in and sample what they thought was their signature item from the projects that they did,” she said.

Many students, she said, looked into their backgrounds to come up with inspiration for their businesses, while others thought about the type of business they would want to open up in the future, such as a bakery.

“They were all so very different. We had some that were done in Ghanaian-based that were just amazing,” she said. “The students just really loved the idea that they could present something that totally was about them.”

The event was a major success, Youkstetter said. With students making enough proportions for about 100 tastings, they were able to raise enough money to not only have the party for the seniors, but also direct some additional funds back into the program to purchase supplies for future culinary classes.

“It was excellent. If anything, we wished we had gotten the word out sooner and pulled it together sooner so that it could have been better attended,” Youkstetter said. “We're already planning on how we can just kind of capitalize on it next year.”

She said that she and Layton have already started discussing how the project could be further improved for the next senior class, although no final decisions have been made yet.

As for her most recent students, while some have gone into the military or taken a path that diverged from food service, many have gone onto culinary or business school, or jumped right into the restaurant industry, Youkstetter said.

“It's hard to come up with a tangible project for a culinary student to showcase that allows everybody a level playing field,” she said. “This is really based on what their love is and what their skill level is. The ideas are endless based on the student.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Tech culinary arts instructor Kim Youkstetter of Shrewsbury lauded with entrepreneurship award

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

