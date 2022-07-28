ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Instructed To Apologize for Turning Point USA Neo-Nazi Comments on ‘The View’

By Greta Bjornson
Whoopi Goldberg issued a statement addressing The View ‘s Turning Point USA controversy one day after her co-host Sara Haines apologized to the organization on the show’s behalf. During Thursday’s episode, Goldberg briefly acknowledged the ongoing rift between the conservative group and the daytime talk show, which began earlier this week during a discussion about neo-Nazis outside the Turning Point USA Summit.

Before the show launched into its second Hot Topics segment of the day on Thursday, Goldberg paused to clarify her earlier statements about Turning Point USA, whom she claimed had metaphorically allowed neo-Nazi protestors at their event.

“In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protestors outside,” Goldberg began. “And I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me, and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did.”

She added, “So, my bad. I’m sorry.”

Goldberg’s apology follows her comments on Monday in which she claimed Turning Point USA was “complicit” in the neo-Nazi gathering outside of their event; she said, “You let them in and you knew what they were, so you were complicit” in response to Turning Point USA “condemning” the neo-Nazis and saying they “had nothing to do” with their own organization.

Moments after stating Turning Point USA had allowed neo-Nazis at their event, Goldberg clarified her words on Monday’s show, when she said the neo-Nazis had been “outside protestors” and that her “point was metaphorical” since they “were not in the building” where the summit took place.

Despite the clarification, Turning Point USA filed a cease-and-desist with ABC, The View ‘s parent company, and accused the show of making “defamatory statements.”

Haines issued an apology on-air yesterday in response to the cease-and-desist, saying in part, “We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA … we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.”

The statement wasn’t enough for Turning Point USA, who complained to FOX News and demanded an apology directly from Goldberg: “Whoopi (Goldberg) is the one who said it. She should be the one to offer the apology,” an organization spokesperson said.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Doug Hazzard
4d ago

these phony controversies on this show are so weak. who cares what she says. these are manufactured tv dramas.

Amber Hulke
3d ago

Look im sure if you cancel the View their 12 viewers will get over it after a fashion.... it'll be for the greater good 😉

Freebooter Republic
3d ago

Whoopi wouldn't know a Nazi if she was having lunch with Wolf-Dieter Dietrich - in fact I seem to remember that she did.

