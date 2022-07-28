Enjoy free entry to Colorado state parks Aug. 1

www.summitdaily.com
Related
Summit Daily News
Hiker traffic on Colorado 14ers fell by 110,000 visits in 2021 after setting a record in 2020
After a record-setting year for Colorado’s highest peaks at the height of the pandemic, traffic on the state’s 14ers dropped in 2021, falling by more than 110,000 user days. The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, using remote-sensor counters on 23 trails around the state, counted about 303,000 hikers scaling the...
Summit Daily News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife gives free admission to military and veterans throughout August
Active duty, veterans and National Guard members will receive free admission to all state parks in Colorado throughout the month of August. Any of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s offices can issue a free pass to anyone who has proof of military service. Passes became available on Aug. 1 and will last through Aug. 31. Other park fees like camping reservations will still apply. Vehicles that display a Colorado disabled veteran or Purple Heart license plant will receive year-round free entry to all state parks, as well.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Submit comments on the Colorado big game management plan
For over 20 years I’ve had the privilege of hunting, hiking, climbing, fishing and floating Colorado’s vast expanse of public lands and waters, including some 8.3 million acres managed by the Bureau of Land Management. Colorado’s public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management are home to some of the nation’s largest migratory deer and elk herds. These lands, marked generally by low-lying canyons and dry hills, also sustain a greater abundance of big game species important to hunters.
Summit Daily News
Popular Grand County trail receives restoration improvements
GRAND COUNTY — July 16 and 17 were bluebird days in Grand County, calling hikers to enjoy the sunshine. Many headed out to Jim Creek Trail, a popular route near Winter Park Resort. Another group was on Jim Creek that weekend, but they were doing more than enjoying the trail. Members of Grand County’s Headwaters Trails Alliance and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado wielded spades and pickaxes to restore the trail’s surface, ensuring it remains a safe, pleasant excursion for hikers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Back to normal: Summit County’s summer of 2022 may seem rare, but locals think otherwise
After seven weeks of no fire restrictions in Summit County, 2022 has been a noticeably different summer for many. But for the people who have been in the area for more than 10 years, the summer of 2022 has left them in shock, remembering how the weather in the mountains used to be.
Summit Daily News
This week in history July 29, 1922: The season of politics, mining and baseball continues
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 29, 1922. The northeast corner of Summit County has produced some very high-grade silver ore, but has received very little attention from prospectors and less of development. Recently, some experienced and intelligent miners have been giving this section careful attention. Their efforts have been rewarded by not only high-grade dry silver ore free from base metals, but also a large body of quartz, rich in free gold.
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
Summit Daily News
Volunteers needed for connector trail project in Breckenridge
The nonprofit Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado is seeking volunteers for a connector trail project in Breckenridge from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 7. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, volunteers 12 years old and up will work to build a new nonmotorized trail to connect the Tiger Dredge Trailhead to the Galena Ditch Trail. Children ages 6 to 11 years old can also participate, and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will host educational activities by Nature’s Educators.
RELATED PEOPLE
Summit Daily News
Rangers crack down on dispersed camping at unofficial sites in Summit County due to crowding, environmental damage
The Dillon Ranger District will be closing unofficial dispersed camping sites in popular areas of Summit County and placing signage at official dispersed camping sites to help visitors better understand where they are allowed to camp. Parking your car or trailer to camp at sites that are not marked with...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne passes ordinance to outlaw leaving traditional trash cans out overnight, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Silverthorne Town Council passed a new ordinance that will define when residents can leave their trash cans out for pick-up. Ordinance 2022-17 aims to minimize opportunities for wildlife such as bears or raccoons to access garbage in town. Most animal interference happens at night, which is why council approved the new rule.
Summit Daily News
Vail Town Council to hear appeal of East Vail workforce housing decision
VAIL — Citizen appeals of the Vail Design Review Board’s approval of the East Vail Workforce Housing development application, formerly known as Booth Heights, will be heard Tuesday, Aug. 2, by the Vail Town Council during its regular evening meeting. The hearing is listed as 6.1 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers.
Summit Daily News
Summit soccer programs hosting car wash fundraiser
The Summit High School boys and girls soccer team will be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 6. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the teams will host a community car wash where patrons can drive their car to Summit High School in order to receive a clean car. All funds raised by the fundraising event will go to help both the Summit boys and girls soccer programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Amid claims of workplace abuses, state officials seek probe of Colorado’s emergency management agency
DENVER — State officials are seeking a consultant to evaluate the culture, structure and effectiveness of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, state documents show, days after a Denver Post investigation documented a troubling history of aggressive and inappropriate behavior from one of its directors, Mike Willis.
Summit Daily News
Citing 100% renewable push, Polis leads western governors in geothermal energy push
COLORADO — Geothermal energy will be the top priority for Gov. Jared Polis’ upcoming term as the chair of the 22-member Western Governors’ Association. The push will seek to establish “actionable items” on how to tap the “heat beneath our feet,” Polis said. That includes efforts states can pursue individually and collaboratively and that the bipartisan governors’ group can push with officials in Washington, D.C.
Summit Daily News
Keystone hemorrhagic stroke survivor celebrates five-year anniversary
Marti Koehn hates to drive. In her mind, it’s a waste of time. She said there are about one million other things she could be doing instead of sitting behind the wheel of a car. So for 32 years of marriage, Larry drove them everywhere. This week, on their...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge local joins the ranks of National Association of Realtors’ 30 under 30
Leah Canfield, a Breckenridge local and the associate broker at Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, has recently been named among the National Association of Realtors’ 30 Under 30 list. She also earned the International Society of Excellence Status for her real estate performance. The 30 Under 30 is a collection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Frisco pursues 5 affordable housing projects to help meet goal of obtaining 306 workforce units by 2027
Frisco hopes to grow its number of workforce housing units to at least 306 by 2027. Getting to that number by deadline will involve several methods from buy-downs to state and county partnerships. The town has five local projects working their way through the town’s approval process, with one being...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of July 31
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Azalea, 1 year and 2...
Summit Daily News
Leadville man sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder
Eric Christopher Gurule, 29, of Leadville, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his uncle and former boss, Randy Flores, 55. On Sept. 2, a party was held at Flores’ residence with Gurule in attendance, said a news release from the...
Comments / 0