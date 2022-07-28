Enjoy free entry to Colorado state parks Aug. 1

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 29, 1922. The northeast corner of Summit County has produced some very high-grade silver ore, but has received very little attention from prospectors and less of development. Recently, some experienced and intelligent miners have been giving this section careful attention. Their efforts have been rewarded by not only high-grade dry silver ore free from base metals, but also a large body of quartz, rich in free gold.

