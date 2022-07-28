Why Shares of Solar Companies Are Trading Higher? 64 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

www.benzinga.com
Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings
Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Ostin Technology Group OST stock rose 30.7% to $2.3 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 90.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million. American Virtual Cloud...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
Sanmina: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sanmina SANM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 17.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same period last...
Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Bumble
Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $33.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $35.9, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
Recap: Woodward Q3 Earnings
Woodward WWD reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Woodward missed estimated earnings by 29.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $57.66 million from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Evercore
Evercore EVR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Evercore has an average price target of $101.75 with a high of $118.00 and a low of $93.00.
Recap Of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. Eledon shares traded in a range of $2.89 to $3.16 on a day volume of 31.27 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.03.
Travelcenters of America Stock Surges On Solid Q2 Results, Clocks 68% Revenue Growth
Travelcenters of America Inc TA reported second-quarter revenue growth of 67.9% year-over-year to $3.08 billion, beating the consensus of $2.96 billion. Adjusted EPS was $4.34, beating the consensus of $1.44. Operating income increased by 89.3% Y/Y to $94.23 million, and the margin was 3.1%, up by 35 bps. Adjusted EBITDA...
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Devon Energy DVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 02:32 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Devon Energy beat estimated earnings by 9.28%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.37. Revenue was up $3.21 billion from the same...
Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Encompass Health EHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Encompass Health missed estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.97. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same...
Recap: Univar Solns Q2 Earnings
Univar Solns UNVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Univar Solns beat estimated earnings by 9.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $623.00 million from the same...
