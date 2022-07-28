ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of Solar Companies Are Trading Higher? 64 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings

Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring

Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Ostin Technology Group OST stock rose 30.7% to $2.3 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 90.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million. American Virtual Cloud...
Benzinga

ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
Benzinga

Sanmina: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sanmina SANM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 17.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Bumble

Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $33.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $35.9, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
Benzinga

Recap: Woodward Q3 Earnings

Woodward WWD reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Woodward missed estimated earnings by 29.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $57.66 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Evercore

Evercore EVR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Evercore has an average price target of $101.75 with a high of $118.00 and a low of $93.00.
Benzinga

Recap Of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. Eledon shares traded in a range of $2.89 to $3.16 on a day volume of 31.27 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.03.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Benzinga

Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Devon Energy DVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 02:32 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Devon Energy beat estimated earnings by 9.28%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.37. Revenue was up $3.21 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Encompass Health EHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Encompass Health missed estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.97. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Univar Solns Q2 Earnings

Univar Solns UNVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Univar Solns beat estimated earnings by 9.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $623.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Benzinga

