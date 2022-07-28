Fall Expo to Kindle Career Fires among Montgomery County Students as Next-Gen Employees

montco.today
Had It with Traditional Networking? The Chamber for Greater Montco Has a Better Alternative
The Montgomeryville BPN recognizes its 2021 chair.Image via the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Montgomery County. The Business Partnership Network (BPN) was conceptualized in 2014 by eight members of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County who were exasperated by the high dues, structure, and strict participation requirements of national business networking associations.
How Is Montco Cutting Its $161M COVID Recovery Fund Pie?
Montgomery County's plans for allocating federal COVID relief are gelling; a final vote is scheduled for late Aug. On its surface the math may seem wonky: Just seven percent of the county’s population is getting 27 percent in COVID-19 recovery funds. But that’s how Montgomery County is leaning toward allocating its federal investment. A deeper dive, however, reveals a sensible thought process behind it, reports Evan Brandt for The Times Herald.
Volpe Enterprises, North Wales Home Remodeling Firm, Stakes Claim in Chester County
Eager to gain additional proximity to the lucrative Main Line, Volpe Enterprises, a 50-year veteran of Montgomery County home renovations from North Wales, is adding a Malvern site to its North Wales-based business. The firm started humbly, as a family of roofers, but its principals have long targeted greater success....
1830 Map — One of the Earliest Printings of Montgomery County on Paper — Gets New Home in Pennsburg
Montgomery County in 1830.Image via Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center at The Sanatoga Post. An 1830 Montgomery County map has been acquired by the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center for display in Pennsburg this fall. Joe Zlomek unrolled this story at The Sanatoga Post.
Aqua Pennsylvania Donates $365,000 to Philadelphia Zoo, Unveils ‘Water Is Life’ Exhibit During Aqua Volunteer Day
Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and Essential Utilities Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Luning delivered a $365,000 check from the company’s Essential Foundation to the Philadelphia Zoo as the presenting sponsor of the “Water Is Life” exhibit. The donation will enable the zoo to highlight...
Cross-County Trail — Intended to Eventually Connect Montco with Bucks — Takes One More Step Forward
Schuylkill River Trail.Image via Schuylkill River Trail at Facebook. The process of creating a trail network across the Phila. suburbs has advanced with the recent Montgomery County acceptance of the Cross-County Trail East feasibility study. Dan Sokil laced up his shoes to report the progress for Main Line Media News.
Cost-of-Living Woes Hit American Families Coast to Coast, but How Bad (Or Good) Are Things Here?
A look at national data on the cost of living has enough details to indicate how Montgomery County residents are faring in 2022. To quantify the current household effect of inflation and other economic woes, SmartAsset has parsed data with enough granularity to not only reveal state trends, but county ones, as well.
Souderton Nonprofit Dedicated to Inclusivity Awareness Receives Donation from Pa. Tourism Office
Souderton Area for All (SAFA) is a grassroots nonprofit that started with parents gathering in neighborhood driveways, discussing how to spread tolerance and justice. Souderton Area for All (SAFA), a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to spreading inclusivity awareness, recently received funding from the Pa. Tourism Office. Jon Campisi covered the recognition in the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch.
Gov. Wolf Comes to Colmar to Assure Montgomery County Citizens of His Commitment on Abortion
Gov. Tom Wolf, speaking in Colmar.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Gov. Tom Wolf visited Colmar, Montgomery County, on Friday, assuring those gathered there that he remains committed to upholding abortion rights, despite the recent Supreme Court ruling on the issue. Justin Backover reported on the appearance for WFMZ 69 News.
General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible
Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County. Ciao was helped in her effort by General Recreation, Inc. of Newtown Square. General Recreation doesn’t usually have...
Cutloose Cares, New Norristown Outreach, Having Purchased School Supplies, Needs Stuffers to Pack Them
Cutloose Cares, a Norristown outreach for struggling families, needs a few good hands. The organization — which is only a few months old — is dedicated to helping disadvantaged residents in the area, providing them with a pathway to health and well-being. One of its inaugural projects is...
The Wall Street Journal: Say No to Busywork and Supercharge Your Career
When you get hired for a job it is pretty common practice that the responsibilities that are outlined at the start of your employment are not going to be all-encompassing. So basically other similar duties might get asked of you in time. But other times you might get asked to pitch in on something outside the scope of your job as a favor.
Montgomery County Leadership: Anne M. Prisco, President, Holy Family University
Anne Prisco, the president of Holy Family University, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Brooklyn and how being the daughter of a first-generation immigrant has shaped her life. Her love for Home Economics took her to the University of Arizona on a scholarship, but after college, she returned to New York City and found her way to a career in higher education.
14-Year-Old Narberth Student Recognized for Compelling Podcast in New York Times Competition
Zoe Goodbinder, a Narberth 14-year-old, has won NYT recognition for her podcast.Image via iStock. Zoe Goodbinder, Narberth, has been recognized by The New York Times for her podcast.
Building Bonanza: Montgomery County’s New Home Construction Rate Outpaces Two Other Collar Counties’
Montgomery County saw healthy growth in new home construction, according to national 2020–2021 data. New home construction data in Montgomery County show growth in a year-over-year analysis, a healthy performance among the Phila. collar counties. Erin Davis unlocked the details for Axios. The 2020–2021 data indicate a national boom...
Montco Is Home to 23 Least Budget-Friendly Communities in the State, Including Number One
Seattle fintech software company doxo examined household budgets nationally and statewide, revealing notable data for Montgomery County communities. A Seattle software company’s national and statewide analyses of household expenses reveals Montgomery County communities in which monthly bill paying takes the least — and largest — bites. The...
Unexpected Inlet Incident Interrupts Lafayette Hill Beachgoer’s Reading Session
Of the things that could have interrupted her quiet shore day (errant beach ball, hungry seagull, quick-moving storm), Lafayette Hill resident Anna Habel never expected to be startled by something so significant. Trish Hartman, 6abc, sifted the story of what caused Habel to abandon her book.
As an Award-Winning Construction Company, Pancoast & Clifford’s Fingerprints Are All Over the Region
Chris Clifford, left, and Frank Pancoast at the construction site of River House at Odette's, a new luxury hotel in New Hope.Images via Pancoast & Clifford. As a general contracting and construction management company that employs more than 25 professionals, maintains a network of skilled subcontractors, and regularly generates more than $25 million in annual revenue, Pancoast & Clifford’s fingerprints are all over Greater Philadelphia.
Electric Vehicle Advantages Spark Interest, Investments from Phila. Collar Counties
A growing number of municipalities in Philadelphia’s collar counties are transitioning their gas-powered vehicles and investing in the infrastructure required to support electric vehicles. Kenny Cooper juiced up his journalistic talent to cover the story for WHYY. Montgomery County currently has three hybrid sheriff vehicles and a number of...
