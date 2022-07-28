Consent to Police, Collaborate to Serve: Issue 24

spectrumnews1.com
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
WTVC
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests July 25-31
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating their second shooting of the day. This time three victims were shot on Wisdom Street in East Chattanooga. All three went to the hospital, but police describe the wounds as non-life-threatening. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing.
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
eastridgenewsonline.com
City Wasting Time and Effort on Court Clerk Issue
I have long maintained that the people inside East Ridge City Hall, elected officials and upper management, have had their priorities wrong. You may disagree, but it is my conviction that the number one priority is public safety, followed by sanitation, street maintenance, code enforcement, and parks and recreation. So,...
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
WDEF
Quick actions of Dalton police, EMS workers & a friend helps to save victim of car auction accident
DALTON (WDEF) – Seven people were hurt in a freak accident at the Moonshine Cruise-In Car Show and Auction this afternoon in Dalton. Three of them were hospitalized – one of them at Erlanger. Woody Bramlett was the man sitting in the front row who ended up getting...
foxnebraska.com
Exclusive video shows deputy baptizing suspect instead of taking her to jail
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — Baptism is a pretty common sight in the South, but what if it's a Tennessee sheriff's deputy baptizing a suspect?. For the first time, WTVC obtained the cell phone video set to be used in federal court in the case against Daniel Wilkey. The former Hamilton County deputy is accused of forcibly baptizing a suspect, false imprisonment and rape.
Cell phone shows the moment a woman said she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton Co. deputy in 2019
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have released video years after a woman claimed she was forcibly baptized by a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. Shandle Riley claimed a deputy had threatened to arrest her during a traffic stop in February 2019 if she did not allow him to baptize her.
WDEF
Man Shot on Arlington Avenue Thursday Evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 43 year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Thursday evening, July 28. Chattanooga police responded to 1208 Arlington Avenue in Avondale after receiving a shots fired call at 6:52 PM. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
chattanoogacw.com
Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
WTVCFOX
Sister charged with helping brother escape from Silverdale to Bledsoe County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman faces criminal conspiracy charges after authorities say she helped one of 4 inmates escape from the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County last weekend. 30-year-old Hannah Boles of Putnam County, Tennessee is charged with facilitating escape and accessory after the fact. Hamilton County deputies...
WDEF
Man shot in his Brainerd driveway
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people. It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center. Emergency officials said a car...
wvlt.tv
‘A living hell’ | Procedural error clears way for evicted residents to return home
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just more than 24 hours after Crossville officials kicked residents of the Village Inn out of their homes, those same people were allowed to return home. City Manager Greg Wood confirmed to WVLT News “there was a procedural error that voided the action.”. Wednesday, city...
WTVCFOX
47-year-old man shot in his own driveway in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after Chattanooga Police say he was shot in his driveway Friday afternoon. This happened just a little after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Lillian Lane. Police say the victim was having an argument with 3 men...
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
