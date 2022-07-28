ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consent to Police, Collaborate to Serve: Issue 24

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests July 25-31

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating their second shooting of the day. This time three victims were shot on Wisdom Street in East Chattanooga. All three went to the hospital, but police describe the wounds as non-life-threatening. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

City Wasting Time and Effort on Court Clerk Issue

I have long maintained that the people inside East Ridge City Hall, elected officials and upper management, have had their priorities wrong. You may disagree, but it is my conviction that the number one priority is public safety, followed by sanitation, street maintenance, code enforcement, and parks and recreation. So,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
foxnebraska.com

Exclusive video shows deputy baptizing suspect instead of taking her to jail

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — Baptism is a pretty common sight in the South, but what if it's a Tennessee sheriff's deputy baptizing a suspect?. For the first time, WTVC obtained the cell phone video set to be used in federal court in the case against Daniel Wilkey. The former Hamilton County deputy is accused of forcibly baptizing a suspect, false imprisonment and rape.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Man Shot on Arlington Avenue Thursday Evening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 43 year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Thursday evening, July 28. Chattanooga police responded to 1208 Arlington Avenue in Avondale after receiving a shots fired call at 6:52 PM. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Sister charged with helping brother escape from Silverdale to Bledsoe County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman faces criminal conspiracy charges after authorities say she helped one of 4 inmates escape from the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County last weekend. 30-year-old Hannah Boles of Putnam County, Tennessee is charged with facilitating escape and accessory after the fact. Hamilton County deputies...
WDEF

Man shot in his Brainerd driveway

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Build a Chattanooga experience for couples

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

