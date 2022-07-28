AAA: 10 tips for drivers before hitting the road in extreme heat

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 29 drawings of the jackpot run that began in April and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $30.2 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

