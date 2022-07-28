AAA: 10 tips for drivers before hitting the road in extreme heat

augustafreepress.com
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Virginia homeowners asked to report destructive jumping worms
While many gardeners welcome worms in their soil, there’s one wriggling fiend that is unwanted. Virginia Cooperative Extension is asking Virginia residents to keep an eye out for the invasive jumping worm. Recently spotted in Chesterfield County, the worms are becoming widespread across the state, according to a release...
Gas prices back down below $4 per gallon mark across most of Virginia
Gas prices have gone down another 15.4 cents, averaging $3.97 a gallon statewide and $3.79 a gallon in Western Virginia, according to GasBuddy. The drop is 66.9 cents per gallon over the past month. We seem to have weathered the storm from the late spring, when prices were nearing the...
Dog foster families are needed in Virginia
Eight-three percent of animals that entered shelters in the United States in 2021 were saved. But 355,000 were euthanized, according to recent data from the Best Friends Animal Society. Half of these animals were euthanized in California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama. While the nationwide save-rate has increased, according...
Report Virginia sports bettors wagered $295.2M in June
Virginians wagered $295.2 million on sporting events in June, according to a report released today by the Virginia lottery. The June 2022 figure was 25 percent than the total wagered in June 2021. Bettors won a total of $269.3 million, according to the report. Through the end of June, bettors...
Virginia Ag Expo to examine latest trends, technologies in agriculture
The members of Virginia’s largest private industry will gather at the 2022 Virginia Ag Expo on August 4 to examine the latest trends, technologies, and research in agriculture that will help shape the agricultural future. This year’s theme, “Precision for Profits,” is exemplified by the College of Agriculture and...
‘Climate nightmare’: Thousands call on feds to deny Mountain Valley Pipeline extension
The public comment period on a request by Mountain Valley Pipeline to extend a project certificate closed on Friday, and boy, did the public comment. Submissions asking for denial include a letter from 27 Virginia state legislators, a sign-on letter with 270 participating organizations, and thousands of individual comments citing the years of harm the MVP has brought to West Virginia and Virginia communities and water resources.
SCC offers insurance tips for parents with students heading to college
August is the time many students head to college, some for the first time. In addition to new classes, instructors, friends and living quarters, this time can also bring new insurance needs. The State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance encourages Virginia families with college students to make sure their college...
Doctors volunteer their time to provide telehealth, urgent care to Virginians
Doctors across the state are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to those in need anywhere in Virginia. The program was launched by Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare center serving the uninsured. “Our program is designed to provide easier access for people with immediate needs who...
Mega Millions Jackpot run generates more than $30 million in profit for K-12 education in Virginia
Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 29 drawings of the jackpot run that began in April and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $30.2 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
State Fair of Virginia will feature expanded lineup of attractions, favorites including The Crooked Road
The State Fair of Virginia will host new acts and returning fan favorites, showcasing more attractions than ever before. A number of musical performances will set the stage during the fair’s 7:30 p.m. live concert series. All are included in the cost of fair admission. The State Fair of...
Arizona Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Arizona
Online wagering in Arizona has some of the strictest regulations out of all US states. On the other hand, brick-and-mortar casinos are is on the rise, thanks to Native American gambling which has been steadily expanding over the past three decades. It has succeeded in stopping Arizonians from traveling to...
Arizona Online Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In AZ
Playing online poker in Arizona is today easier than ever thanks to our featured offshore sites. In this guide, we’ll be explaining the benefits of using these poker-focused online casinos and how you can join them in just a few minutes. Continue reading to discover the variety of online...
Tennessee man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to...
