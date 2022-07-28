Ethereum's Communication Layer EPNS: Interview With Co-Founder Harsh Rajat At EthCC 5 Paris

www.benzinga.com
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
So Which Will Happen First, Ethereum At $10K Or Dogecoin At $0.50? 6 In 10 Say...
CAN ETHER (ETH) HIT $10,000?. According to our Benzinga team, a $10,000 ETH is possible within the next few years. ETH continues to process a high volume of transactions, it remains the leader in the dApp and decentralized finance (DeFi) space and seems poised to improve its scalability. Ethereum remains...
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may end up not buying Twitter, Inc. TWTR but he could continue to offload his Tesla stake, results of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed. The survey probed 1,562 respondents, including portfolio managers and retail traders, and was conducted between July 25 and July 29, Bloomberg said.
Align Tech Whale Trades For August 01
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ATAI Life Sciences, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 4.95% at $0.34. Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed up 4.17% at $0.25. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 8.03% at $3.55. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 4.98% at $0.66. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 4.17% at $14.94. GH Research GHRS shares...
Rotate From US Tech Sector To China's Alibaba, Baidu, JD; This Analyst Recommends Investors
The Politburo hosted a conference on economic development late last week, assessing current economic conditions and planning for 2H22. The Chinese government appears to be shifting its policy priority to the real estate industry, calling for stabilized pricing and unfinished projects to be delivered, Mizuho analyst James Lee noted. Lee...
Vladimir Putin's Singapore Envoy Says Russia's Image In Asia Remains 'Snow-White'
Russia has maintained a “snow-white” image in Asia, Vladimir Putin’s Singapore envoy said as he warned of the dangers of isolating Kremlin. What Happened: Nikolay Kudashev, who is Russia’s ambassador to Singapore, said the Kremlin has long pushed for a “simple” foreign policy that benefited the region, unlike those advocated by the West.
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
Morgan Stanley Reports On Psychedelics: A Potential Long-Term Investment Portfolio For An Emerging Market
Counterpoint Global is Morgan Stanley’s MS Investment Management division in charge of understanding new or “disruptive” market opportunities that hold “the potential to trigger far-reaching consequences” and therefore constitute a likely sound, long-term investment, and this report focuses on psychedelics for medical purposes. As first...
Learn About HAVN Life's New Shares Consolidation, What Changes And What Remains
A key player in the biotech-meets-psychedelics space, HAVN Life Sciences Inc. HAVLF announced it will complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidation common shares. . With no fractional shares being issued, fractional...
Indonesia Blocks Yahoo, Paypal, And Other Gaming Sites After They Failed To Signup For New Licensing Rules
Indonesia on Sunday blocked web search engine Yahoo and financial technology company PayPal Holdings PYPL along with several gaming sites after they failed to comply with its licensing rules, Reuters reported. What Happened: Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Information, in late 2020, introduced new rules under which companies were required...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Crude Oil Tumbles
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 32,939.84 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 12,471.17. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 4,140.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
