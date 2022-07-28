Northrop Grumman Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

www.benzinga.com
Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings
Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harmonic HLIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harmonic beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Sanmina: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sanmina SANM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 17.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same period last...
Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last...
Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pinterest PINS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinterest missed estimated earnings by 38.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $52.72 million from the same period last...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Recap: Woodward Q3 Earnings
Woodward WWD reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Woodward missed estimated earnings by 29.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $57.66 million from the same period last...
Earnings Outlook For Kite Realty Gr Trust
Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kite Realty Gr Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Kite Realty Gr Trust bulls will hope to...
Credit Acceptance: Q2 Earnings Insights
Credit Acceptance CACC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Credit Acceptance beat estimated earnings by 7.99%, reporting an EPS of $13.92 versus an estimate of $12.89. Revenue was down $14.30 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for nVent Electric
Within the last quarter, nVent Electric NVT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $42.2 versus the current price of nVent Electric at $35.835, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
W W Grainger Price Target Raised By Multiple Analysts Post Q2 Results
RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray raised the price target on W W Grainger Inc GWW to $422 (a downside of 23.06%) from $399 while maintaining the Underperform rating on the shares. The analyst says that Grainger's outsized 70c/10% 2Q22 operating beat and guidance boost 6% above consensus signals that industrial...
Greenbrook TMS Earnings Preview
Greenbrook TMS GBNH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenbrook TMS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Greenbrook TMS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Stanley Black & Decker Gets Downgraded, 19% Price Target Cut On Uncertain Demand Trends
Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea downgraded Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK to Equal-Weight from Overweight and lowered the price target to $105 (an upside of 8%) from $130. The analyst states that a dramatic swing in Tools & Outdoor demand trends during Q2 resulted in a nearly 50% adjusted EPS mid-point cut. Management responded with significant cost-out plans.
Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group
Expedia Group EXPE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Expedia Group. The company has an average price target of $153.8 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $108.00.
Activision Blizzard Q2 Earnings: Here's A Rundown Of The Results
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI announced its second-quarter financial results Monday after the bell. Here's a look at how the video game company fared during the quarter. What Happened: Activision reported second-quarter revenue of $1.644 billion, which was down from $2.3 billion year-over-year. Quarterly revenue came in above the estimate of $1.58 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
