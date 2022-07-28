www.sidneydailynews.com
Champion market lamb and more
Botkins Livestock member Mae Homan, 11, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, won reserve grand champion market goat and grand and reserve champion born and raised goat at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Norah Homan, 14.
Celebrating seniors at the Shelby County Fair
The great Shelby County Fair week is done and in the books. What a wonderful Senior Day we had! The weather was perfect! Everyone in attendance enjoyed playing bingo and listening to the Senior Center Singers preform. Shelby County Fair Board members Jake and Breezy Yinger handed out awards for:...
Fields to celebrate 105th birthday
SIDNEY — Virginia Fields, of Sidney, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 5, 2022, with her family at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Born Aug. 5, 1917, Virginia has lived her entire life in the small, midwest towns of Anna and Sidney. She has written a book, “The Way We Were, Recollections of My Life in Anna, Ohio”, which tells of her everyday life from her early childhood through her married life to Chalmer Fields, a soldier during WWII. Virginia recalls the simple joys of childhood, the demanding chores of a household without furnace or running water, the daunting yet everyday tasks of raising and preserving food, laundry and home remedies. Her book tells of self-made entertainment and visits from an occasional Medicine Show. In addition to writing the book, Virginia illustrated it in an effort to take readers back to a simpler time.
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
