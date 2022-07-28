Police searching for suspect in Dorchester teen shooting death

Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm. An officer arrived shortly thereafter and found the man in an outdoor kennel, lying on the ground, with the dog attached to his arm. The victim had several serious injuries on his body and face from bites.

LUNENBURG, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO