Police searching for suspect in Dorchester teen shooting death

whdh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
whdh.com
Boston Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Norwell and Park Streets around noon on Monday where the victim was found, along with several shell casings. Neighbors said they heard multiple shots at the...
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
whdh.com
Man arraigned after hitting 2 Boston Police officers with car at parade
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who drove his car through a police barricade at the Puerto Rican Festival Parade and injured two Boston Police officers was arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. “This weekend’s Puerto Rican parade was an opportunity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Worcester Police: Public’s help sought in locating 16-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy. The Worcester Police Department said Samuel Spice has not been seen since leaving his residence on Queen Street. They described the teenager as being 5’8″ and 130 lbs., and possibly wearing...
whdh.com
Worcester Police officer arrested for allegedly requesting reimbursement for shifts not worked
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester Police officer was arrested after police said he allegedly requested and received reimbursement for off-duty assignments he hadn’t worked. On July 21, the department learned of “possible criminal activity” involving officer Colby Turner’s off-duty assignments. The Detective Bureau assigned to investigate the allegations...
whdh.com
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
Death investigation underway in Charlestown
BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Three teenagers suffer gunshot wounds after party in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers were transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester Saturday night, a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told 7NEWS. According to Boston police, officers were called to Dakota Street shortly before midnight after an apparent altercation...
whdh.com
Boston Police: 2 men spotted by damaged scooters leads to arrests on drug, gun and burglary-related charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Boston early Sunday morning after police said they found both in front of several heavily damaged scooters. Boston Police said officers were on patrol in Chinatown when they came across both Jeffrey Salvant of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp of Walpole around 1 a.m. on Oxford Place.
Victor Peña trial: Sentencing in rape and kidnapping trial stemming from 2019 Boston abduction to be decided Monday morning
Sentencing in the trial for Victor Peña, who was convicted last week on charges stemming from abducting a 23-year-old woman in Boston in 2019, will take place Monday at 9 a.m., according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Peña held the woman, who testified against him during...
whdh.com
Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police
Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm. An officer arrived shortly thereafter and found the man in an outdoor kennel, lying on the ground, with the dog attached to his arm. The victim had several serious injuries on his body and face from bites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain
Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
NECN
Two People Transported with Gunshot Wounds in Roxbury: EMS
Two people with gunshot wounds were transported by Boston EMS from Roxbury Sunday night, according to a lieutenant with Emergency Medical Services. EMS responded to Washington Street and Roxbury Street around 10:30 p.m., according to first responders. Two people were transported with gunshot wounds, Boston EMS said. An agency spokesperson...
whdh.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants from Mass., RI after allegedly urinating on MBTA elevator
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 57-year-old man wanted on multiple assault and battery charges was arrested in Boston after police said he was found urinating on an MBTA elevator. Gerard Burton of Boston was arrested at the MBTA’s Ashmont Station on Saturday morning after Transit Police were informed of a man urinating on an elevator door.
whdh.com
Boston bar kidnapper Victor Peña sentenced to up to 39 years in prison
BOSTON (WHDH) - Victor Peña, whom a jury determined held a Boston woman captive in his apartment for three days in 2019, was sentenced to 29 to 39 years in prison, the Suffolk County DA’s office announced. “There are no words to describe how this has impacted me....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Two police officers hospitalized after being hit by car in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston police officers were struck by a vehicle in Jamaica Plain on Sunday, according to authorities. A car reportedly hit the officers in the area of Peter Parley Road and Walnut avenue around noon. 7NEWS has learned both officers were taken to the hospital, but no...
Man found guilty in Boston kidnapping, rape trial sentenced to 29-39 years in prison
Victor Peña was found guilty on all the charges against him last week. The man found guilty of kidnapping and raping a woman over three days in Boston in 2019 was sentenced to 29 to 39 years in prison on Monday in Suffolk Superior Court. Last week, a jury...
liveboston617.org
MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
NECN
2 Boston Police Officers Injured After Being Struck By Car; Driver Arrested
Two Boston police officers who were working traffic detail for the city's Puerto Rican Parade Sunday afternoon were injured when a car struck them. Boston police said the two officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit in the area of Peter Parley Road and Walnut Avenue in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood around 12:20 p.m.
Comments / 2