Campbell hoping for better things for the Detroit Lions in 2022

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott had fair warning before his first meeting with reporters at training camp that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had just delivered his best line so far in California. Something about quarterbacks being the key to winning Super Bowls. Dallas is the most overdue among the NFL’s storied franchises for a trip even close to that far in the playoffs. That’s part of why the star QB got a heads-up from the public relations staff before stepping to the podium. Prescott knew what his coach was saying.

DALLAS, TX ・ 44 MINUTES AGO