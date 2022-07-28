ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New South Dakota’s missing persons clearinghouse website released

By KOTA Staff
kotatv.com
 4 days ago
www.kotatv.com

farmforum.net

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys

Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The childcare crisis isn’t new to South Dakota, in fact, an advocate for childcare in South Dakota said that she has been battling the issue for more than a decade. Low wages, work shortages, and affordable childcare are all issues for parents and providers.
gowatertown.net

Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
WATERTOWN, SD
State
South Dakota State
kelo.com

South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?

We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
PETS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
POLITICS
hubcityradio.com

Governor Noem talks about her intentions for the presidency

PIERRE, S.D.(CBSNews Radio)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she would be interested in running for President in 2024 under the right circumstances. Appearing on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News Radio, Noem said she wouldn’t rule it out. Noem says she thinks former President...
ELECTIONS
gowatertown.net

Eleven South Dakota counties holding sobriety checkpoints in August

PIERRE, S.D. – Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties are planned for the month of August, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
Politics
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US News and World Report

North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
KELOLAND TV

Frye-Mueller wanted Vargo out as state’s attorney

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state senator who was excused from the Legislature’s decisions that removed Jason Ravnsborg as South Dakota attorney general has since been agitating against his temporary replacement. Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, signed and helped circulate a petition calling for the resignation of Mark...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sobriety checkpoints announced for August

PIERRE, S.D. — 11 different counties in South Dakota have 13 sobriety checkpoints planned for the month of August. The counties for the August checkpoints include Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Yankton. The checkpoints held every month are designed to encourage people...
POLITICS

