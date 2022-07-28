New South Dakota’s missing persons clearinghouse website released

www.kotatv.com
dakotanewsnow.com
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
farmforum.net
Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys
Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
kotatv.com
The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The childcare crisis isn’t new to South Dakota, in fact, an advocate for childcare in South Dakota said that she has been battling the issue for more than a decade. Low wages, work shortages, and affordable childcare are all issues for parents and providers.
gowatertown.net
Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
South Dakota completes update of Missing Persons website
An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office said Thursday.
Vermillion Plain Talk
COVID Update for July 27, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths
South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,956. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem talks about her intentions for the presidency
PIERRE, S.D.(CBSNews Radio)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she would be interested in running for President in 2024 under the right circumstances. Appearing on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News Radio, Noem said she wouldn’t rule it out. Noem says she thinks former President...
gowatertown.net
Eleven South Dakota counties holding sobriety checkpoints in August
PIERRE, S.D. – Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties are planned for the month of August, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
KELOLAND TV
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
kotatv.com
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man is dead after being pursued by, and then shooting at, Wyoming state troopers. Friday night around 10, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man walking alongside I-90 in Crook County. It was later learned that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller wanted Vargo out as state’s attorney
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state senator who was excused from the Legislature’s decisions that removed Jason Ravnsborg as South Dakota attorney general has since been agitating against his temporary replacement. Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, signed and helped circulate a petition calling for the resignation of Mark...
newscenter1.tv
Sobriety checkpoints announced for August
PIERRE, S.D. — 11 different counties in South Dakota have 13 sobriety checkpoints planned for the month of August. The counties for the August checkpoints include Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Yankton. The checkpoints held every month are designed to encourage people...
vicksburgnews.com
Man wanted for felony assault in South Dakota apprehended by Warren County authorities
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace stated that Warren County authorities are holding a suspect wanted for felony assault out of South Dakota. Pace stated that on July 23, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information that a suspect, Donell Otis Stewart, 37, was within Warren County and was wanted by South Dakota authorities.
