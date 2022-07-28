Someone You Should Know: Native American advocates offer spiritual-based programs through non-profits

www.dakotanewsnow.com
Empower Sioux Falls launches grocery initiative by acquiring Fair Market, LLC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Empower Sioux Falls acquired a reduced-price grocery store Fair Market, LLC. Empower Sioux Falls will use the Fair Market name for a new grocery initiative the nonprofit is launching, according to their press release. “We are excited to pursue this opportunity to meet...
Kids in need can get a back-to-school backpack at The Banquet
Sanford Research recently wrapped up it’s study on head hits using sensors in helmets. But now, they have another way to measure even more data. FBI investigating two potential LGBTQ hate crimes in same Sioux Falls neighborhood. Updated: 2 hours ago. The same letter, both with a rock attached,...
Community dance class restarts at Champion Legacy Dance Academy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Champion Legacy Dance Academy is getting ready for a busy night. New dancers both young and old will pour into the studio for the free community dance class. ”We got a lot of younger people with teenagers but we’ve had a couple of...
SculptureWalk accepting applications for 20th exhibition in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2023 exhibit, which will be the organization’s 20th year of bringing art to the people.
New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
August edition of 605 Magazine now available
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The August issue of 605 Magazine is now out. Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about some of the stories that are in it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
“Willy Wonka” playing at Brookings Community Theatre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Theater critic Mitchell Olson joined us to talk about “Willy Wonka” playing at the Brookings Community Theatre 29-31 and August 5-7. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
Sioux Falls shootings; Custer rescue; Brulé performance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend with a pair of unrelated shootings and a car chase through the same area.
Avera Medical Minute: Latest COVID-19 vaccine update with Dr. Basel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Vice President of Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group Dr. David Basel about the most recent booster shots and vaccines for young children. What are we seeing any challengings in the hospitals right now, are there any cases?. “We’ve...
Free rummage event aimed at helping community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From kids’ clothes to kitchen items, you name it, you can probably find it this weekend at a church event in Sioux Falls. “We’ve got a lot of stuff here,” Mission team member Getting said. On Friday, members of Messiah New...
Dairy Queen executive visits Madison for Miracle Treat Day
Miracle Treat Day brings people in from near and far to the Madison Dairy Queen. That includes Andy Sheridan, Director of Operations of the American Dairy Queen Corporation. Sheridan spent Thursday in South Dakota visiting some of their franchisees, including the Madison DQ. He said that Dairy Queen has a strong partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.
Good News Story – Sioux Falls Street Corn
Here’s your Good News Story of the Day. Citizens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota are excited because a single stalk of corn is growing in front of a home . . . through a small crack in the concrete. It’s just over a foot tall. The owner of the house it’s in front of says, “It’s literal street corn!” The same thing happened about five miles away in Sioux Falls back in 2020 . . . and locals there called it a “kernel of hope” . . . before some punk uprooted it in the middle of the night.
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
COVID Update for July 27, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths
South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,956. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Farmers market increases in popularity as inflation rises
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation, many people are looking for ways to save money while still eating healthy. John Wesselius is a board member for the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls and has been a vendor for quite some time. He says the farmers market...
