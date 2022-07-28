Someone You Should Know: Native American advocates offer spiritual-based programs through non-profits

Here’s your Good News Story of the Day. Citizens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota are excited because a single stalk of corn is growing in front of a home . . . through a small crack in the concrete. It’s just over a foot tall. The owner of the house it’s in front of says, “It’s literal street corn!” The same thing happened about five miles away in Sioux Falls back in 2020 . . . and locals there called it a “kernel of hope” . . . before some punk uprooted it in the middle of the night.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO