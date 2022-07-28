ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County Sheriff’s Office launches surveillance-sharing program to combat crime

By Adam Zuvanich, ShaVonne Herndon
houstonpublicmedia.org
 4 days ago
www.houstonpublicmedia.org

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Social Media Post Leads To Houston Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Bust

HPD working in conjunction with DHS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office & Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of six people for their involvement in a "large-scale" catalytic converter theft ring. Officials say they recovered 455 catalytic converters, 2,800 oxygen sensors, and 29 guns. Law enforcement believe this...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for justice a month later; $50K reward offered

HOUSTON - It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in north Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose. Kristena Watters laid her daughter, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson, to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust-also tied to deputy death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Homeland Security Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Houston Police Department all worked to arrest six people for their involvement in a “large-scale” catalytic converter theft ring on Thursday. Authorities executed six federal search...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS

Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests along the I-45 corridor were persons from Harris County. Earlier this year County Judge Mark Keough, using his campaign funds posted a sign at the Montgomery/Harris County line warning criminals coming into the county that Montgomery County will prosecute. Multiple arrests have been made this past week from the Big 3, Lowes, Home Depot, and Walmart. Below is the response from last weekend that these thieves met after a theft from the stores on College Park.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION

12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy