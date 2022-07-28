Harris County Sheriff’s Office launches surveillance-sharing program to combat crime

www.houstonpublicmedia.org
iheart.com
Social Media Post Leads To Houston Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Bust
HPD working in conjunction with DHS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office & Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of six people for their involvement in a "large-scale" catalytic converter theft ring. Officials say they recovered 455 catalytic converters, 2,800 oxygen sensors, and 29 guns. Law enforcement believe this...
Click2Houston.com
City officials to possibly restructure guidelines of gun buyback program after money collected from ‘ghost guns’ draws scrutiny
HOUSTON – Social media users are sounding off after a person allegedly received more than $3,000 for turning in “ghost guns” at the gun buyback program hosted by Houston and Harris County officials over the weekend. The “no questions asked” One Safe Houston program provided gift cards...
fox26houston.com
Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for justice a month later; $50K reward offered
HOUSTON - It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in north Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose. Kristena Watters laid her daughter, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson, to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.
Officer shoots suspect who charged toward HPD with knife at group home in west Houston, police say
Police said the suspect was standing outside the assisted living facility when he began running toward one of the officers with a knife.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust-also tied to deputy death
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Homeland Security Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Houston Police Department all worked to arrest six people for their involvement in a “large-scale” catalytic converter theft ring on Thursday. Authorities executed six federal search...
News Channel 25
Houston family seeking answers from fatal hit-and-run, GoFundMe launched
HOUSTON — A Houston family is looking for answers after a good Samaritan act ended as a fatal hit-and-run case, news outlets reported. As first published by ABC13 in Houston, around 2:50 a.m. on July 11, John Carpenter was fatally struck by a vehicle on the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS
Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests along the I-45 corridor were persons from Harris County. Earlier this year County Judge Mark Keough, using his campaign funds posted a sign at the Montgomery/Harris County line warning criminals coming into the county that Montgomery County will prosecute. Multiple arrests have been made this past week from the Big 3, Lowes, Home Depot, and Walmart. Below is the response from last weekend that these thieves met after a theft from the stores on College Park.
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries of vehicles arrested after sending deputies on chase in Spring, Pct. 4 says
A man, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in 30 car burglaries, has been arrested after leading deputies on a brief chase in Spring, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office says. Deputies say they noticed a stolen vehicle in the 7300 block of Louetta which caused...
Texas Man Arrested For Harvesting Queen Conch In Florida
A 51-year-old Houston, Texas man was arrested Wednesday for harvesting protected queen conch near the Channel Five Bridge. According to deputies, Truong was walking out of the water with a 5-gallon bucket and a gray shirt. When the Sheriff’s Office approached, he threw his shirt
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
nypressnews.com
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputy
HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy) - There may be fewer catalytic converter thefts in Katy following a huge bust today in Houston. Six men were arrested. They are accused of fencing stolen catalytic converters for three individuals charged with murdering Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez.
3 suspects in custody after 2 ferrets were stolen from pet store, deputies say
The group is accused of swiping the critters, overpowering a pet store worker, and then hitting a witness with a car as they got away.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 19 Kingwood businesses burglarized in one night, owners say
KINGWOOD, Texas – Several business owners in the Kingwood community say they’re frustrated after 19 businesses were reportedly broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning. “They spent an hour and a half to two hours up our Main boulevard in Kingwood just vandalizing and burglarizing many...
One man shot, another thrown from Mercedes during deadly carjacking, police say
HOUSTON — Two men died when police say one of them was shot during a carjacking and the other was thrown from a car early Monday morning. Houston police said two men were taken into custody in connection to the deadly series of events. This all started at about...
Houstonians wait in line for hours to turn guns over at 'No questions asked' gun buyback event
The buyback event was part of Mayor Turner's One Safe Houston initiative to combat violent crime in the Houston area.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION
12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
