Repair project forces temporary closure of boating access site in Gogebic County: Full press release

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
Lac Vieux Desert Tribe Bans Drug Dealers from Its Reservation
In a move to fight back against increased use of methamphetamine on its reservation located in Watersmeet, Mich., which is in the western part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Indians (LVD) announced a “Take Back Our Community Campaign” last Friday, July 22, 2022.
Wis. Sen. Janet Bewley Involved In Double-Fatal Crash In Ashland
ASHLAND, Wis. — A multi-vehicle crash involving Wisconsin Sen. Janet Bewley has resulted in two deaths, according to the Ashland Police Department. The accident happened around 12:26 p.m. Friday on US Highway 2 in Ashland near Turner Road. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Bewley, 70, pulled out from...
