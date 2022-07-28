Man charged following sexual abuse investigation

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of State Route 72, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at the home of her daughter after a brief illness. Carol was born on June 2, 1956, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late John M. and Corliss V. (Whitman) Mittelstaedt. She attended Parishville-Hopkinton Central School where she graduated in 1972. She continued her education at Canton ATC, earning her degree as a Medical Lab Technician. A marriage to Fay Kingsley ended in divorce.

PARISHVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO