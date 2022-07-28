Man charged following sexual abuse investigation

www.wwnytv.com
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 45-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole a police vehicle early Monday morning. That was after Donald Hutt was handcuffed and in the backseat of a Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle. It started around 5:40 a.m., Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said in a...
Police vehicle damaged after reported high-speed chase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Thompson Boulevard in Watertown is closed after the early morning crash of a reportedly stolen police vehicle. A reported chase of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended in the street’s 200 block, which was cordoned off with police tape around 10 a.m. on Monday.
No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa. The incident causing one of the cars to roll off the road. It happened around 8:30 PM at the intersection of State Route 411 and Dano Road. One...
Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ of Ogdensburg with Pastor Walter Smith, officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3-5p.m. at the LaRue...
Pamela J. Bulger, 72, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Pamela J. Bulger, 72, of Shady Ave., passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. Arrangements with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. are incomplete at this time. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Sterling & Vanduzee streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A couple of Watertown streets will be closed over the next couple of days. City DPW crews will prepare Vanduzee Street for paving between West Main and Lawrence streets on Monday through Wednesday. Work will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Local...
Ganter to retire from Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is retiring early next year and will be replaced by the organization’s chief operating officer. In a release, the agency said CEO Howard Ganter will retire on January 27. He’s been with the organization for 44 years.
Jenna Wade Peck, 37, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
SLC Art Announces August Class Schedule
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) August schedule is full of classes and events! We have lined up:. - Metalwork Earring Demo & Making with Kathy Lahendro. - Coffee & Canvas, serving local Jernabi Coffeehouse Coffee. - Heavy Texture Acrylic Floral Painting with Brenda Maxson. - Framing & Matting Consults with Bev...
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
Children’s vaccines to be offered at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at this week’s Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department says they’ll host a pediatric clinic, providing vaccines for the youngest population: kids aged 6 months to 5-years-old.
Helen L. Kennedy, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Helen L. Kennedy, 85, passed away on Wednesday in Syracuse. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 3 pm in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
CCE offers nutrition help & clothing swap
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has help for those worried about food preparation as the start of school approaches. SNAP-Ed nutritionist Colton McCracken said CCE has many resources to help people – particularly those participating in SNAP. Watch the video for his interview...
Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of State Route 72, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at the home of her daughter after a brief illness. Carol was born on June 2, 1956, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late John M. and Corliss V. (Whitman) Mittelstaedt. She attended Parishville-Hopkinton Central School where she graduated in 1972. She continued her education at Canton ATC, earning her degree as a Medical Lab Technician. A marriage to Fay Kingsley ended in divorce.
Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”. That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix. She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s...
Lyme Community Weekend brings people out and together
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a weekend of celebration for the Lyme community. Lyme Community Weekend brought friends and family together at the Chaumont Fire Hall. On Sunday, water slides, llamas, and cars were all present. The car show being one of the most popular amongst the crowd...
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids season wraps up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids closing out their 2022 PGCBL season tonight at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, where they hosted the Geneva Redwings. Rapids starter and LaFargeville native Wyatt Parliment getting the strikeout to end the top of the 1st inning. At the top of the 2nd,...
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights
EVANS MILLLS, New York (WWNY) - With nuts, bolts, and attention to detail, Jimmy Creten has been tuning up monster trucks for 27 years. “I got into the monster truck business, I say, out of stupidity,” he said. “I was one of those four-wheel-drive enthusiasts. I had the big trucks.
Your Turn: Your feedback on new Massena plants, farmer’s overtime thresholds, and gas prices
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Air Products, a hydrogen fuel producer, has plans for a new plant near Massena. NYS is not business friendly, but we will see, hopefully the energy will help!!. - Peter Deshane. From their website it appears this is a serious company with a big plant...
Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is back, and it’s a big deal!
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - People lined the streets in anticipation of this year’s Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade. For years, it’s been dubbed the largest parade in the North Country, with dozens of bands, a duo of stilt walkers, and a fleet of floats. For residents, it’s...
