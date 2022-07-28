New Hanover County Board of Commissioners to hold western bank development work session next month

www.wwaytv3.com
Multi-use development process clears planning board as developers eye county for housing
Anticipating several thousand new homes being built mainly along the Brunswick and Horry (S.C.) border areas in the next several years, Columbus County’s planning board recommended approval of the planned development zoning ordinance process during a Tuesday meeting. “I think this right here is one of the most important...
Wilmington City Council to consider installing traffic signals at intersections on S. 3rd St, Ann St and Orange St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, August 2, to appropriate funds totaling in $2,430,400 to install two traffic signals and pedestrian signs at the intersections of South 3rd Street on both Orange Street and Ann Street. NCDOT Division Traffic...
Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution authorizing WPD officers to enforce liquor law violations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council will vote on a resolution at their meeting on Tuesday, August 2, that could help the New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) with the enforcement of liquor law violations in the Central Business District. The proposal would have the City of...
Wilmington public parking rates to increase on August 1
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The parking fee increases described in the latest 2022-2023 City of Wilmington budget will take effect this Monday, August 1. At the 2nd Street and Market Street parking decks, the 90 minutes of free parking will now be 30 minutes of free parking, then $1 hourly up to four hours. At five hours the cost will increase from $5 to $6 and for 5-12 hours the cost will increase from $8 to $9. The nightly parking fee for Thursday to Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. will increase from a $5 to $7.
US Cellular restores 911 services after outage
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County dispatch representative says that 911 services are once again available for US Cellular users in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties as of this morning, July 29. On July 28, US Cellular reported a complete 911 outage in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover...
Wrightsville Beach votes on parking contract with local church after it was signed
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Paid parking and Wrightsville Beach — it’s a topic that makes headlines nearly every year — but a recent agreement between the town and a local church have raised more questions in recent weeks. On June 24, the town and the Wrightsville Methodist Church (WUMC) agreed to a contract where the town will operate the parking lot at the church, collect revenue, and then split it with the church in a profit sharing program.
West Nile Virus identified in person in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - West Nile Virus has been identified in a New Hanover County resident. Lab results that came back on Wednesday confirmed the person had the virus. “This virus is not common in our area but can be present in some animals and is sometimes transferred to humans by a mosquito. This individual has not recently traveled outside of New Hanover County and therefore it is likely they contracted the virus locally,” Public Health Director, David Howard, said. “This single case is not cause for alarm, and, at this time, we consider risk to be low to our community. But we want everyone to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites, which lowers the risk for everyone.”
I-40 lane closure to begin Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting 7 a.m. on July 30, a lane of the I-40 West bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River will close, per NC Department of Transportation report. The closure will occur near Exit 414. According to NCDOT, the lane closure is necessary to safely allow crews...
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the weeks leading up to the trip, Angie Olson-Boseman said she and her wife were looking forward to the vacation as a family: Angie, Julia, and each of their children, both from previous marriages. But Julia Olson-Boseman’s troubles with the NC State Bar had been a sore spot. Julia had been accused of lying about and mismanaging client funds.
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Brunswick County house
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to a fire at an abandoned house located near Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Per fire crews on the scene, nobody was injured by the fire, and the fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m. We don’t have any word yet on what caused the fire.
Man arrested, charged in eastern Columbus County crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Delco man is facing a list of charges in connection with several thefts in the eastern part of Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse was arrested after a nearly month-long investigation. The report says the...
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
On Vacant N. Fourth Property, Developer Proposes 94 Apartments, Restaurant
Vacant property on North Fourth Street in Wilmington could one day hold apartments and a 60-seat restaurant in a development referred to as "The Helm" on site plans. Bush Watson, a real estate investment and development firm based in Portland, Maine, plans to build the apartments and indoor-outdoor restaurant, with parking underneath, at 1010 N. Fourth St.
Carolina Beach creamery may have new neighbor
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A four-story hotel may become a popular Carolina Beach creamery’s new neighbor if the developers of downtown Wilmington’s Hive Hotel get their conditional land rezoning permit approved. The hotel, with a rooftop café, would replace the former Welcome Inn. The proposed boutique hotel...
Wounded Warrior Project veterans learn to paddle board at Kure Beach
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A nonprofit serving wounded veterans hosted an event on Friday, giving them a chance to catch some waves and connect with each other. The Wounded Warrior Project took more than a dozen veterans surfing and stand-up paddle boarding in Carolina and Kure Beaches on Thursday and Friday.
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
Dozens of elective surgeries postponed due to hospital ‘capacity’ issues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gary Rumbolo has been waiting for relief since December. He was T-boned after another driver ran a red light, and the impact from the accident aggravated a previous neck injury. Rumbolo, a Marine Corps veteran, first had to jump through hoops at the VA to get...
‘It was like a movie’: 11-foot gator frightens residents in neighborhood
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Residents in one North Carolina neighborhood say alligators are common in their community, but a rather large one was becoming a nuisance. Carol Woollery spoke to WECT and shared that she has lived in her Boiling Spring Lakes home for four years and...
Wilmington police asking public for help after man shot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for any information connected to a man shot over the weekend. At about 1:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the intersection of North 2nd and Princess street a man with a...
