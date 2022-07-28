ART BUZZ: “LIGHT + COLOR” EXHIBIT ILLUMINATES JESSICA HAGEN GALLERY

Paintings l. to r. by Jane Bloodgood-Abrams and Tom Vieth

Mark your calendars! Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design invites you to view LIGHT + COLOR with paintings by Jane Bloodgood-Abrams and Tom Vieth from August 3-28th with a special opening on Saturday, August 6, 5-7PM. “Though these two artists paint in completely different styles, their shared appreciation of illumination shines through their work. Pun intended,” says Hagen of these accomplished exhibiting artists.

Jane Bloodgood-Abrams is an oil painter who received her Master of Fine Arts degree from the State University of New York at New Paltz, and a Bachelor of Studio Arts degree from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY. She is a Signature Member of the Pastel Society of America and is listed in “Who’s Who in American Art.” Furthermore, Bloodgood-Abrams was inducted into the National Association of Women Artists in 2002.

Of her influences, Bloodgood-Abrams says, “I am continually inspired by the beauty of the land and sky, as well as the artistic heritage of landscape painting, in particular, the Hudson River School, Luminist and Tonalist painters. My works are my response to those particular moments of deep connection to spirit experienced in nature. Through painting the landscape, I seek to connect with something beyond everyday life. Painting becomes my tool for conveying the essence, mystery and transient quality found in nature.”

Tom Vieth’s paintings, which are in watercolor or oil, are in collections throughout the US, France and England. Vieth’s vision is to connect with people through shared experiences. The way he uses light and color evokes the emotional core of the places and things he paints. This allows the viewer to be reminded of a similar place he or she has seen or experienced. The details of the places Vieth paints are left out so that the place, or objects, or time of day can become more universal. This is the key to making connections through shared experiences.

Tom describes the differences between working in watercolor and oil paints by comparing tennis and chess: “All of my watercolors are done on location—right in the middle of the village or market, out in a field, or looking at a vase of flowers. Making watercolors is like playing a very challenging tennis match. I am ready for the challenge because of all the work accomplished through hundreds of previous watercolors. A tennis player responds more than thinks in the heat of the match. Likewise, when I am making the watercolor, thinking gets in the way of the constant challenge involved in responding to what is in front of me and with the changes each brush stroke makes in the watercolor.

“Oil painting is like a very long chess game. I work on the painting until I am stuck. Then I set it aside, think about it, work on other paintings, and think about it some more. When I return to the first painting, I can always discover what I should do next. I have to follow where the painting leads me. I don’t feel like I make oil paintings so much as I find them.”

Tom’s largest corporate project involved creating forty watercolors and seventeen oil paintings for the lobby spaces in the prestigious Ballantyne Resort Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina.

LIGHT + COLOR

August 3-28, 2022

Opening reception:

Saturday, August 6, 5-7PM

9a Bridge Street

Newport, RI 02840

401.835.7682

