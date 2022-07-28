www.troymessenger.com
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel football looking for a ‘Black Flag Mentality’
The first week of fall practices under new Zion Chapel football coach Cody Keene are in the books and the Rebels closed things out on week one with a physical practice on Friday. Zion Chapel strapped on full pads for the first time on Friday and Keene was pleased with...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib hires new boys basketball coach
On Monday, Pike Liberal Arts School announced that assistant basketball coach Charlie Scofield has been elevated to varsity head boys basketball coach effective immediately. Scofield has been a part of the PLAS coaching staff since 2019, serving as head junior varsity basketball coach, assistant varsity basketball coach and assistant varsity football coach. He was also the school’s Assistant Athletic Director in 2021 and 2022.
Troy Messenger
Zion Grady earns another SEC offer
Charles Henderson sophomore football player Zion Grady earned yet another scholarship offer from an SEC school this past weekend, this time from the University of Tennessee. The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end already held an offer from Auburn and this weekend Tennessee extended the offer to him. Grady also holds offers from Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Troy.
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
Troy Messenger
Troy’s Class of 2023 receives four more commitments
Troy University football program held its annual Summer Prospect Camp this past weekend for incoming high school juniors and seniors and following the camp the, Trojans received commitments from 2023 recruits from four different players. Stanhope Elmore long snapper Colton Walls, Fairfield defensive end Adrian Griffin, Alma Bryant offensive lineman...
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Janie Wiggins to be inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame
This weekend, the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2022 at a press conference and among the names of inductees is former Troy volleyball star Janie Wiggins. Along with being a star volleyball player, at both the high school and college level, Wiggins is also a longtime successful high school and college volleyball coach, as well. Despite all of her success, Wiggins remains humble even now.
wtvy.com
Hartford restaurant voted one of top nine diners in state
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mom’s Kitchen in Hartford was ranked one of the top nine diners in the state by “Best Things Alabama.”. They were in the company of restaurants from Birmingham all the way to Orange Beach. Mom’s Kitchen has been serving the community since 1993 and...
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
unionspringsherald.com
Bolden new principal at BCHS
Celester Bolden, Jr. is Bullock County High School's new principal. He is taking the place of Kelvin James, who was principal for the past three years. Principal Bolden said, "I am looking for an excellent year at Bullock County High School (BCHS). This will be a year of team building. I believe in A - Academics, B - Behavior, and C - Community."
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Hunt’s Restaurant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 66 years ago, the legacy of Hunt’s Restaurant was born. “My daddy opened this place back in November of 1956,” said owner Tim Reeves. “He was working for Mr. Charlie Hunt. That’s the reason it’s called Hunt’s. He leased the place from him. He looked after Mr. and Mrs. hunt. After he died, they willed daddy this place.”
WSFA
Here comes the peak of hurricane season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is probably hard to believe, but August is about to begin. Where in the world did time go?! With that in mind, it’s important to know hurricane season is about to enter its most active stretch. August, September and October are the most active...
lowndessignal.com
Calhoun student wins scholarship
Jocelyn McCall is the 2022 recipient of The Elmore Bolling Initiative (TEBI) scholarship. A graduate of Calhoun High School, she is the daughter of Betty McCall and Stanley Smith. She will attend Trenholm State Community College in the fall. (Jocelyn is no relation to TEBI founder, Josephine McCall.) “The rich...
wtvy.com
Henry County wreck kills one
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus. Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles...
WSFA
Dick’s Sporting Goods to reopen Montgomery store as clearance center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Weeks after announcing its Montgomery location would close, Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to return. The company is reopening the Eastchase location as a clearance warehouse store, according to its website. The store closed early last week, about two weeks ahead of the notice posted at the retailer.
wdhn.com
DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy man was killed in a Sunday night car crash in Pike County. Officials responded to the scene that happened on Highway 87, around five miles south of Troy. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, left...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
Wetumpka Herald
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
wtvy.com
One dead after house fire in Dale County
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dale County. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old 6 George Kirby. It happened just before 3 a.m. in a subdivision on Friar Road near Grimes. Two other people were taken to a Dothan...
Troy Messenger
Brundidge festival a community event
The Brundidge Community Festival is set for 8:30 a.m. until around 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Bass House on South Main Street. There is no admission charge and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy “the beauty of being in a small town,” said Patricia Valentine.
