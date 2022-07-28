This weekend, the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2022 at a press conference and among the names of inductees is former Troy volleyball star Janie Wiggins. Along with being a star volleyball player, at both the high school and college level, Wiggins is also a longtime successful high school and college volleyball coach, as well. Despite all of her success, Wiggins remains humble even now.

