Community Justice Center has ‘great potential,’ Ithaca mayor says

IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
Four weeks later, how are the Tompkins County Sheriffs Clerks performing?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early last month, the Tompkins County Sheriffs Office introduced two unarmed clerks. They respond by phone to non-emergency calls. We asked Sheriff Derek Osborne how the two have been doing. One important thing the sheriff cites is the arrest last week of three suspects in...
Cornell plans renovations at its golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s golf course may be changing. The university is proposing to make renovations at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. New stormwater drainage lines would be installed, and some sand bunkers would be replaced with turf. The proposed changes must go through environmental review.
Troopers looking to ID pair accused of using stolen wallet at Target, Walgreens
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are searching for a pair of alleged thieves. Authorities say an elderly woman told them her wallet was missing last weekend in Cortland. Troopers say she discovered her credit card was being used at the Dryden Walgreens and the Target in Lansing. The suspects racked up charges of about one-thousand dollars.
Recall Alert: sunscreen has trace amount of carcinogen
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Banana Boat issuing a voluntary recall of three of its products. Three lots of SPF 30 Hair and Scalp Spray is being recalled due to trace amounts of the harmful chemical benzene. Benzene is a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other blood disorders. Consumers should stop using and discard the affected products immediately. Contact 1-888-686-3988 for more information including on how to secure reimbursement. The affected product lot codes are below, all have the same UPC number and all are of the 6 oz. spray-can variety.
