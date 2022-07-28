CCSD hires over 800 new teachers for upcoming school year

news3lv.com
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita
LAS VEGAS KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler interviews CCEA head John Vellardita about school safety measures, trying to hire more qualified teachers, what he is going to ask for in the legislative session, and the union’s relationship with CCSD and the Board of Trustees.
Legacy Traditional Schools to host staffing event at all three Nevada campuses
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Legacy Traditional Schools is looking to hire for a range of administrative positions as the new school year approaches. The tuition-free public schools will hold a job fair on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can head over to...
CCSD leaders discuss new school safety measures for upcoming school year
As a new school year nears Clark County School District leaders are putting together new safety measures.
Districts grapple with worsening teacher shortage as new school year nears
While teacher vacancies isn't a new problem for the Clark County School District, it has worsened over the past 10 years in part because of hiring challenges and a growing number of licensed positions to fill. The post Districts grapple with worsening teacher shortage as new school year nears appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
How you can send your tips, concerns to Crisis in the Classroom ahead of school year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the past year and a half, News 3 has brought you reports focusing on the issues impacting the staff, students and parents at our local schools. Those stories addressed issues like staffing shortages, school safety, and proficiency among other things. But what do the...
CCSD hires over 800 new teachers, still sees thousands of open positions
The Clark County School District announced Thursday it has hired 883 new teachers and 109 bus drivers going into the 2022-23 school year.
Registration open for Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community’s third annual Southern Nevada Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit, focusing on Facts, not Fear: Understanding Fentanyl and Its Impacts, will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This year’s speakers will discuss ways to expand...
Las Vegas school leaders share what safety will look like for the upcoming school year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In just over a week, students will be back in the classroom around the Clark County School District. One of the things top of mind for many is school safety. Towards the end of the last school year, we saw an uptick in violence in...
$64 million settlement over Badlands golf course redevelopment up for consideration
A $64 million settlement to end litigation over the former Badlands Golf Course is up for consideration when the Las Vegas City Council meets on Wednesday.
Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock
As a lawsuit over a Red Rock housing project makes its way through federal court, the case filings read as a who’s who of Las Vegas politics. They shed light on the transactional nature of the Clark County Commission and how one of the state’s most powerful local governments decides land-use questions. The post Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nonprofit gives out backpacks, school supplies to military children in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A nonprofit organization gave out some school supplies to military children in Las Vegas on Saturday. Operation Homefront distributed 450 backpacks filled with school supplies at Spring Valley Baptist Church, part of the group's Back-to-School Brigade. A spokesperson says the program helps alleviate the costs...
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Aug. 14
Las Vegas Ballpark, in partnership with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, will host a one-day blood drive on Sunday, August 14. The public drive takes place in the Playstudios Club (located inside the Ballpark) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors must make appointments in advance at donors.vitalant.org...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients. According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations. As a result, the shelter is...
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
Fox5 KVVU
Why your energy bill may be higher this month in Southern Nevada
Clark County officials consider extending reach of Strip bans. The expansion would ban offenders from the Strip for a maximum of one year. The first day of FOX5's SOS Drive was successful, with over $12,000 of school supplies being donated.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
KOAT 7
Governor declares state of emergency for Las Vegas
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency for the city of Las Vegas as the city's drinking water supply has been threatened by flooding from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The declaration makes available $2.25 million in emergency funding to help the...
Turnto10.com
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
news3lv.com
Senior citizens at Las Vegas apartment complex frustrated by relocated bus stop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — “You gotta go shopping, you gotta go to groceries stores cause you’ve gotta eat and I moved here to gamble, so I’m gonna go to the casino and The Nellis Air Force Base because I’m retired military.”. However, Roosevelt Rugles and...
