ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

CCSD hires over 800 new teachers for upcoming school year

By Kyle Wilcox
news3lv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news3lv.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Alaska State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Clark County, NV
Education
Fox5 KVVU

Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Registration open for Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community’s third annual Southern Nevada Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit, focusing on Facts, not Fear: Understanding Fentanyl and Its Impacts, will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This year’s speakers will discuss ways to expand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleaders#Ccsd#The Clark County School#Casino#Valley High School#Ela
The Nevada Independent

Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock

As a lawsuit over a Red Rock housing project makes its way through federal court, the case filings read as a who’s who of Las Vegas politics. They shed light on the transactional nature of the Clark County Commission and how one of the state’s most powerful local governments decides land-use questions. The post Dealmaking, lobbying and delays: Inside the political fight over homes at Red Rock appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Aug. 14

Las Vegas Ballpark, in partnership with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, will host a one-day blood drive on Sunday, August 14. The public drive takes place in the Playstudios Club (located inside the Ballpark) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors must make appointments in advance at donors.vitalant.org...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Why your energy bill may be higher this month in Southern Nevada

Clark County officials consider extending reach of Strip bans. The expansion would ban offenders from the Strip for a maximum of one year. The first day of FOX5's SOS Drive was successful, with over $12,000 of school supplies being donated.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
KOAT 7

Governor declares state of emergency for Las Vegas

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency for the city of Las Vegas as the city's drinking water supply has been threatened by flooding from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The declaration makes available $2.25 million in emergency funding to help the...
SANTA FE, NM
Turnto10.com

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy