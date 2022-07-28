I Need an Affordable Convertible With Back Seats! What Car Should I Buy?

The U.S. operating arm of Chrysler parent Stellantis was ordered on Monday to pay about $300 million to settle the criminal portion of its diesel emissions cheating case involving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram 1500 pickups. The dollar figure tracks with the amount listed in connection with the company's guilty plea in June in U.S. District Court in Detroit to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, commit wire fraud and violate the Clean Air Act. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO