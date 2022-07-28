NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Gross Food Photo

thespun.com
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena
Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE・
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
AJ Allmendinger collapses after NASCAR race at Indianapolis (Video)
The driver suffered from a cooling shirt failure at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series took on the 14-turn road course at the famed race track. AJ Allmendinger suffered an issue with his cooling shirt. The shirt is designed to run cool...
Michael Schumacher’s Wife Breaks Down In Tears And Admits F1 Hero ‘Is Different Now’
Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna broke down in tears while accepting an award on behalf of her husband this week after admitting that he is 'different now'. Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, winning 91 Grand Prix’s and notching up seven world championship titles throughout his glittering career.
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling. The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia […]
Look: Adorable Danica Patrick Photoshoot Is Going Viral
How many people can make a photoshoot with an avocado look good?. The answer: Not many, probably. But Danica Patrick is on that list. The longtime racing star turned business woman did an impromptu photoshoot with an avocado in honor of national avocado day. "I love avocados so much I...
WATCH: NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Goes Flying Into Ty Dillon During Verizon 200
The Verizon 200 hasn’t had a lot of wild moments. However, Kyle Larson changed all that when the NASCAR driver ramped his car into Ty Dillon. It was a wild moment on an otherwise mild day. We didn’t see a single caution flag for a wreck leading up to this point in the race with 22 laps to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Has Honest Admission On Racing Future
Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch still doesn't have a contract for next season. Busch's longtime sponsor, M&M's and Mars Inc., is pulling out of the NASCAR game at the end of this season. If Joe Gibbs Racing is unable to find a replacement, Busch may need to look elsewhere for his 20th season.
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
Kevin Harvick, Other Drivers Call Out NASCAR Following Kurt Busch’s Pocono Crash
As Kurt Busch misses his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms, drivers appear to take issue with NASCAR’s protocols. Kevin Harvick remains outspoken and at the forefront of driver-safety discussions. Harvick and other competitors raised concerns in speaking with reporters on Saturday before the Brickyard event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch out of the playoffs?
Is Kurt Busch at risk of missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after missing Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway with concussion-like symptoms?. For the first time since March 2015, Kurt Busch was absent from a NASCAR Cup Series race. In Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, Busch advanced to the second round, but he crashed hard before he could compete his second run.
Look: Favorite Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympic athletes over the years. Former United States Winter Olympics star Lindsey Vonn has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in pretty epic fashion. Vonn joined the special list of "Body Paint" athletes for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Some of Vonn's...
Denny Hamlin Brings Trophy For Chase Elliott: NASCAR World Reacts
Denny Hamlin was given the trophy at Pocono last weekend, after he appeared to take home the win at the Cup Series race. However, both Hamlin and another driver were disqualified from the race, leading to a shocking result. Chase Elliott is now the true champion. Hamlin has reportedly brought...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract News
It's been a frustrating season for Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing, as the veteran driver has had to deal with some pit crew issues throughout the year. However, Wallace and 23XI Racing are reportedly confident for the future. According to a report, Wallace and 23XI Racing are closing in on...
Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon penalized by NASCAR after Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the move that brought the penalties below. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. It was the second annual race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the NASCAR Cup Series. Watch the video of the move by Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon below. Several...
NFL Fans Weren't Happy With Tom Brady, Gisele News
NFL fans got a sense of how the other half lives earlier this month. Tom Brady opened up about the most difficult part of raising his children with his longtime supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. The answer: their generational wealth. Brady, who's made hundreds of millions of dollars playing football, and...
Joe Gibbs Racing puts nose tape on display after NASCAR DQ (Video)
Joe Gibbs Racing shows exactly what brought the disqualifications in video; Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch comment. Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing crossed the finish line with a 1-2 finish. Just a few hours later, race winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified. The win was handed to Chase Elliott.
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck
It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
588K+
Followers
69K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 5