Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Magazine Cover

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
 4 days ago
Guest
4d ago

The wrongfully detained part got me from the start, let me make this very simple she broke the law and is being prosecuted for the crime she committed. It’s really this simple.

Debra Williams
4d ago

since when is it ok to use drugs, prescribed or not, and play professional sports. and since when do Dr's prescribe hash oil? is hash oil even legal anywhere?

Debra Williams
4d ago

here we go again, Biden and her supporters deliberately misleading Americans using terms like wrongfully detained. they deliberately leave out that she brought her personal stash of drugs to a NO TOLERANCE country, breaking their laws. stop portraying her a victim. she even plead guilty. 10 yrs is harsh by American standards, but we have no control over that. she isn't a hero and she isn't a victim. just because u play a professional sport doesn't exempt u from laws. actions have consequences.

IN THIS ARTICLE
