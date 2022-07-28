Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Magazine Cover

The wrongfully detained part got me from the start, let me make this very simple she broke the law and is being prosecuted for the crime she committed. It’s really this simple.
since when is it ok to use drugs, prescribed or not, and play professional sports. and since when do Dr's prescribe hash oil? is hash oil even legal anywhere?
here we go again, Biden and her supporters deliberately misleading Americans using terms like wrongfully detained. they deliberately leave out that she brought her personal stash of drugs to a NO TOLERANCE country, breaking their laws. stop portraying her a victim. she even plead guilty. 10 yrs is harsh by American standards, but we have no control over that. she isn't a hero and she isn't a victim. just because u play a professional sport doesn't exempt u from laws. actions have consequences.
Related
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos
Brittney Griner Wishes Wife Cherelle 'Good Luck on the Bar Exam' from Russian Court
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Makes Her Feelings Extremely Clear
RELATED PEOPLE
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Photoshoot
Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract News
Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos
NBA World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Star Bill Russell
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Brittney Griner News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick
College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino Allegation News
Jimmie Johnson Hints At Return: NASCAR World Reacts
Novak Djokovic Has Message For Fans Before U.S. Open
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Date Photos
Look: Video Of Alex Morgan At WNBA Game Is Going Viral
Colin Kaepernick Graphic Going Viral: NFL World Reacts
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 38