ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin American-Statesman

Ramen Tatsu-Ya opening locations in far South Austin and Cedar Park

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Surprise, far South Austin, you're getting a Ramen Tatsu-Ya.

Signage recently went up in the Oaks at Slaughter development for a location of Austin's most popular ramen brand. The previously unannounced location at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Suite 200, will be the fifth for the brand that started off of Research Boulevard in 2012.

“Hiring has already started and we will be hosting an onsite job fair Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.," Tristan Pearman, Tatsu-Ya vice president of brand and development, told the American-Statesman of the restaurant expected to open later this summer.

More: You can now get good sushi at the Austin airport thanks to Sushi-A-Go-Go

More: One of Austin's top sushi restaurants reopens dining room for first time since pandemic began

Lest those in the northern reaches of the Austin area feel left out on the great noodle brand expansion, Ramen Tatsu-Ya also intends to open a location at Cedar Park's Lakeline Market "before the holiday season," according to a representative for the company.

In addition to the two Ramen Tatsu-Ya locations, the company headed by Ramen Tatsu-Ya co-founder Tatsu Aikawa also plans to open a barbecue-ramen hybrid restaurant in the former Contigo space later this summer in East Austin. The company opened Tiki Tatsu-Ya, a Tiki bar in South Austin, last year .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ramen Tatsu-Ya opening locations in far South Austin and Cedar Park

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?

Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Patio Wonderland Radio Coffee Is Expanding Into Southeast Austin

South Austin patio bar haven Radio Coffee & Beer is opening a second location in Southeast Austin. The new Radio/East (its nickname) will be found in the McKinney neighborhood on 3504 Montopolis Drive sometime in 2023. “We have been looking for a location that satisfied a dozen variables,” owner Jack...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cedar Park#Holiday Season#Austin Airport#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#American#Lakeline Market#Contigo
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tenants of Seven Oaks Apartments to protest their living conditions in Austin

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of people living in a Northwest side apartment complex are heading to Austin tomorrow to protest their living conditions. At the Seven Oaks Apartments near the medical center, many residents have been living for months without any hot water and without air conditioning. As frustration's grown,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lady Bird Lake rooftop restaurant slated for late-summer opening​

West Riverside is getting a lavish new restaurant offering coastal European food and rooftop views of Lady Bird Lake.Located on the roof of The Loren residences at Lady Bird Lake, Nido, 1211 W. Riverside Dr., is slated to open in late September 2022 and serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and a full bar. (Rendering courtesy of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake)Using an “ingredient-first mentality,” a release said the restaurant sources locally whenever possible, highlighting Fredricksburg peaches, local citrus, beef, native hardwood and coal from the Hill Country. Nido will also offer food that is friendly to vegan or restrictive diets.Executive...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Spicy chicken wing challenge at Pluckers

What better place to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day than Austin-born Pluckers Wing Bar? FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details and has a look at the Wall of Flame challenge.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
ROUND ROCK, TX
MySanAntonio

These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy