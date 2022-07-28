ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

A Community Thrives: Get to know Louisiana Film Prize and its goals for Shreveport

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
Gannett and USA Today Network's A Community Thrives initiative helps bring community improvement ideas to life through fundraising and grantmaking. For Shreveport, The Film Prize Foundation has thrown its hat in the ring to show what they bring to the Northwest Louisiana town and beyond.

Film Prize's goal is to educate, energize and incentivize the local creative community and stimulate the Northwest Louisiana economy. Through immersive competitions, educational events and an annual festival, Prize draws in filmmakers, chefs, entrepreneurs and musicians from all over the world to Shreveport.

"By our estimation, the Prize Foundation has had a profound impact on our community," said Founder and Executive Director Gregory Kallenberg. "Through our competitions and the people we attract during Prize Fest, we produce an economic \impact of $3 - $5 million a year. More importantly, we have shined a spotlight on our city and helped creative entrepreneurs find a home in our community. Lastly, because of the Prize Foundation, Shreveport is now considered a creative capital and destination for creative entrepreneurs."

Who is Film Prize's own Mark D. Bonner?:Meet the Shreveport director making his mark in the film industry

Prize has grown over several years, adding competitions for music, food, fashion and more all under the Prize Foundation umbrella. With so many events catering to a wide variety of interest and talent, Prize puts on festivals and competitions year-round making Shreveport a destination any time of the year and providing jobs and opportunities for its residents.

"There isn't a harder working, more passionate group of women and men than the people who work at the Prize Foundation," explained Kallenberg. "We are a group that wants our city to be an amazing place for everyone and, by doing that, we want to build an inclusive place where others might want to move to and be a part of our burgeoning creative community."

The different "Prizes" culminate with the annual Prize Fest that takes place in October that features the final showdown for contestants of the Film, Music, Food, Fashion and Comedy competitions. Each program has a qualification process, engagement with local economic and cultural resources, an educational component and awards cash prizes to winners.

Who is Film Prize's Viraj Gandhi?:Meet Shreveport's award-winning filmmaker and composer.

While Prize has been continuously expanding, they have no plans of slowing down any time soon. The plan is to expand the free training sessions they offer to creative entrepreneurs and Film Prize Junior students and teachers and hopes to expand the programming to show off the work of the artists.

"We've been around for over 10 years, we've won awards and we are now considered one of the preeminent creative cultural festivals in the country," Kallenberg said. "We couldn't have done this without the people of Shreveport and Bossier. They have supported us from when we were just an idea, and they have helped us grow into the burgeoning juggernaut that we are today. If we receive funding, our promise back to our city is that we will continue our work and we will continue striving to be awesome."

To learn more about the Film Prize Foundation and to donate to the organization, visit the A Community Thrives website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

